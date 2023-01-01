Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

DECEMBER 29, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 slice-of-life K-dramas of 2023

Adapted from a Webtoon, this drama will give you many lessons on love, hope and happiness 

Image: tvN

See You in My 19th Life

The wholesome drama about youth with the perfect mixture of fantasy and romance will teach you lessons to overcome trauma in life 

Twinkling Watermelon

Image: tvN

Find solace in this drama if you've lost hope in life. It's a comforting watch

A Time Called You

Image: Netflix

Set in the 80s and 90s in Korea, this inspiring story follows three individuals chasing their dreams against all odds

Oasis

Image: KBS2

Join the heartwarming journey of Doldam Hospital, a medical drama that uplifts your spirits

Dr Romantic Season 3

Image: SBS TV

Experience the refreshing tale of two childhood sweethearts, filled with warmth and simplicity

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Image: JTBC

Witness the inspiring story of a kind-hearted nurse who brings happiness to her patients despite challenges

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Image: Netflix

Prepare for butterflies in your stomach with this endearing romantic drama about a love fairy

My Man Is Cupid

Image: Amazon Prime Video

Follow the journey of a former genius boxer and a determined agent fighting against match-fixing, teaching lessons about humanity and honesty

My Lovely Boxer

Image: KBS2

Brace yourself for an emotional rollercoaster as this heart-melting family melodrama beautifully captures the essence of slice-of-life storytelling

The Good Bad Mother

Image: JTBC

