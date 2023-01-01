Top 10 slice-of-life K-dramas of 2023
Adapted from a Webtoon, this drama will give you many lessons on love, hope and happiness
Image: tvN
See You in My 19th Life
The wholesome drama about youth with the perfect mixture of fantasy and romance will teach you lessons to overcome trauma in life
Twinkling Watermelon
Image: tvN
Find solace in this drama if you've lost hope in life. It's a comforting watch
A Time Called You
Image: Netflix
Set in the 80s and 90s in Korea, this inspiring story follows three individuals chasing their dreams against all odds
Oasis
Image: KBS2
Join the heartwarming journey of Doldam Hospital, a medical drama that uplifts your spirits
Dr Romantic Season 3
Image: SBS TV
Experience the refreshing tale of two childhood sweethearts, filled with warmth and simplicity
Welcome to Samdal-ri
Image: JTBC
Witness the inspiring story of a kind-hearted nurse who brings happiness to her patients despite challenges
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Image: Netflix
Prepare for butterflies in your stomach with this endearing romantic drama about a love fairy
My Man Is Cupid
Image: Amazon Prime Video
Follow the journey of a former genius boxer and a determined agent fighting against match-fixing, teaching lessons about humanity and honesty
My Lovely Boxer
Image: KBS2
Click Here
Brace yourself for an emotional rollercoaster as this heart-melting family melodrama beautifully captures the essence of slice-of-life storytelling
The Good Bad Mother
Image: JTBC