Top 10 SM Entertainment artists
A 9-member girl group that is known for their catchy songs, synchronized dancing, and girl crush concept They are one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world
Girls' Generation (SNSD)
Images: SM Entertainment
A 9-member boy group that is known for their diverse sound and experimental concepts They are one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world
EXO:
Images: SM Entertainment
A 5-member girl group that is known for their versatile sound and catchy melodies They are one of the most popular K-pop girl groups in South Korea
Red Velvet:
Images: SM Entertainment
A multinational boy group that is known for their experimental concept and large number of members They are one of the most popular K-pop boy groups in the world
NCT:
Images: SM Entertainment
A 13-member boy group that is known for their catchy songs and synchronized dancing They are one of the most popular K-pop groups in South Korea
Super Junior:
Images: SM Entertainment
A 5-member boy group that is known for their experimental sound and emotional ballads They are one of the most popular K-pop boy groups in South Korea
SHINee:
Images: SM Entertainment
A 4-member girl group that is known for their futuristic concept and catchy songs They are one of the most popular K-pop girl groups in South Korea
Images: SM Entertainment
aespa:
A 7-member boy group that is known for their Chinese concept and catchy songs They are one of the most popular K-pop boy groups in China
Images: SM Entertainment
WayV:
A supergroup that consists of members from different SM Entertainment groups They are known for their powerful performances and catchy songs
SuperM:
Images: SM Entertainment
Click Here
A solo artist who is known for her versatile sound and experimental concepts She is one of the most popular K-pop artists in Asia
BoA:
Images: SM Entertainment