Pujya Doss

september 06, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 SM Entertainment artists

A 9-member girl group that is known for their catchy songs, synchronized dancing, and girl crush concept They are one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world

Girls' Generation (SNSD)

Images: SM Entertainment

A 9-member boy group that is known for their diverse sound and experimental concepts They are one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world

EXO: 

Images: SM Entertainment

A 5-member girl group that is known for their versatile sound and catchy melodies They are one of the most popular K-pop girl groups in South Korea

Red Velvet: 

Images: SM Entertainment

A multinational boy group that is known for their experimental concept and large number of members They are one of the most popular K-pop boy groups in the world

NCT: 

Images: SM Entertainment

A 13-member boy group that is known for their catchy songs and synchronized dancing They are one of the most popular K-pop groups in South Korea

Super Junior: 

Images: SM Entertainment

A 5-member boy group that is known for their experimental sound and emotional ballads They are one of the most popular K-pop boy groups in South Korea

SHINee: 

Images: SM Entertainment

A 4-member girl group that is known for their futuristic concept and catchy songs They are one of the most popular K-pop girl groups in South Korea

Images: SM Entertainment

aespa: 

A 7-member boy group that is known for their Chinese concept and catchy songs They are one of the most popular K-pop boy groups in China

Images: SM Entertainment

WayV: 

A supergroup that consists of members from different SM Entertainment groups They are known for their powerful performances and catchy songs

SuperM: 

Images: SM Entertainment

A solo artist who is known for her versatile sound and experimental concepts She is one of the most popular K-pop artists in Asia

BoA: 

Images: SM Entertainment

