Top 10 Soft K-pop Girl Group Songs
The girls' gorgeous and soothing vocals shine in the pop single Cupid, blending disco, synth, and bubblegum pop. The lyrics touch on unrequited love and feeling less smart for falling in love. It's perfect for a relaxing evening at home, setting a chill atmosphere.
Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY
Image: FIFTY FIFTY’s Instagram
woo!ah! may be lesser-known, but Catch the Stars has a beautiful melody and uplifting vocals that will motivate you to conquer any task. It's a magical song worth the hype!
Catch the stars by woo!Ah!
Image: Woo!ah!’s Instagram
Alcohol-Free is a laid-back single with tropical vibes in the classic Brazilian Bossa nova genre. It expresses the intoxicating feeling of love, perfect for a beach vacation.
Alcohol-Free by TWICE
Image: TWICE's Instagram
IU's Lilac is a fairytale princess-esque ethereal track that puts you on cloud nine with her unmatched voice.
Lilac by IU
Image: IU’s Instagram
Red Velvet's One Of These Nights is a sweet and soothing R&B ballad, inspired by a Korean folk tale about forbidden love. It's perfect for new K-pop listeners and a relaxing night.
One of These Nights by Red Velvet
Image: Red Velvet’s Instagram
ITZY's Trust Me (MIDZY) is a heartwarming R&B and soul single dedicated to their fans, expressing love and appreciation. Perfect for K-pop fans to enjoy together and unwind after a stressful day.
Trust Me by ITZY
Source: ITZY’s Instagram
(G)I-DLE's Put It Straight is a soothing ballad with captivating vocals, perfect for those going through a breakup. It offers healing power and allows listeners to let go of negative energy.
Put It Straight by G Idle
Image: (G)I-DLE Instagram
In BLACKSWAN's new music video Karma, they embrace Indian culture with elegant Indian wear and music, blending it with their charismatic K-pop style. The Perfect empowering song to add to your playlist
Karma by BLACKSWAN
Image: BLACKSWAN's Instagram
Oh My Girl's Dear You is a light and airy K-pop track perfect for easy listening. Catchy yet not too distracting, it's ideal for working or studying.
Dear You by Oh My Girl
Image: Oh My Girls’ Instagram
Super Shy is an adorable and relaxing bubblegum electronic single about falling in love for the first time. Perfect for a summer road trip with friends!
Super Shy by NewJeans
Image: NewJeans’ Instagram