Heading 3

Top 10 Solo K-pop Songs

Sugandha Srivastava 

MAY 02, 2023

Entertainment

The song ‘Solo’ was a debut solo single by Jennie from BLACKPINK. The single debuted and peaked at number 1 on the South Korean Gaon Digital Chart

Solo by Jennie

Image: Jennie's Instagram

Released in April 2021, a solo song by Rosé from BLACKPINK. It became the fastest music video by a female artist to surpass over 11 million likes

On the Ground by Rosé

Source: Rose Instagram

Celebrity by IU debuted and peaked at number 2 and 13 in Singapore and New Zealand respectively. It also has over 100 million views on the music video. IU’s ‘Celebrity was also the most popular song of 2021 in South Korea

Celebrity by IU

Image: IU’s Instagram

Daydream by J-Hope from BTS was the title track of his first solo mixtape “Hope World” released in 2018 and has over 150 million views on the music video

Daydream by J-Hope

Instagram: J-Hope’s Instagram

The song Gangnam Style was released in 2012 and it was a hit all over the world. Everyone knew the song and it is still known everywhere

Gangnam Style by PSY

Image: PSY’s Instagram

Released in 2018 a song by Hwasa from MAMAMOO, “Maria” rose to the top of the iTunes Album Chart in over 20 regions worldwide

Maria by Hwasa

Image: Hwasa’s Instagram

This iconic song was released in 2020, and sung by SUGA from BTS. “Daechwita” was a fan-favorite song from the moment it arrived

Daechwita by SUGA

Image: SUGA’s Instagram

The song ‘Antidote’ by Kang Daniel passed over 10 million views in 12 hours. Exceeding the previous records of him. Later it became Kang’s first solo video to exceed over 30 million views

Antidote by Kang Daniel

Image: Kang Daniel’s Instagram

BTS member Jimin made history on the Hot100 chart with his single ‘Like Crazy’. And also debuted the tune at number 1 on other Billboard charts

Like Crazy by Jimin

Image: Jimin’s Instagram

LALISA a song by Lisa from BLACKPINK had over 73.6 million views upon its release and became the most-viewed music video by a solo artist in 24 hours. it also became the fastest K-Pop solo MV to hit 600 million views

LALISA by Lisa

Image: Lisa’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here