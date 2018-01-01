The song ‘Solo’ was a debut solo single by Jennie from BLACKPINK. The single debuted and peaked at number 1 on the South Korean Gaon Digital Chart
Solo by Jennie
Image: Jennie's Instagram
Released in April 2021, a solo song by Rosé from BLACKPINK. It became the fastest music video by a female artist to surpass over 11 million likes
On the Ground by Rosé
Source: Rose Instagram
Celebrity by IU debuted and peaked at number 2 and 13 in Singapore and New Zealand respectively. It also has over 100 million views on the music video. IU’s ‘Celebrity was also the most popular song of 2021 in South Korea
Celebrity by IU
Image: IU’s Instagram
Daydream by J-Hope from BTS was the title track of his first solo mixtape “Hope World” released in 2018 and has over 150 million views on the music video
Daydream by J-Hope
Instagram: J-Hope’s Instagram
The song Gangnam Style was released in 2012 and it was a hit all over the world. Everyone knew the song and it is still known everywhere
Gangnam Style by PSY
Image: PSY’s Instagram
Released in 2018 a song by Hwasa from MAMAMOO, “Maria” rose to the top of the iTunes Album Chart in over 20 regions worldwide
Maria by Hwasa
Image: Hwasa’s Instagram
This iconic song was released in 2020, and sung by SUGA from BTS. “Daechwita” was a fan-favorite song from the moment it arrived
Daechwita by SUGA
Image: SUGA’s Instagram
The song ‘Antidote’ by Kang Daniel passed over 10 million views in 12 hours. Exceeding the previous records of him. Later it became Kang’s first solo video to exceed over 30 million views
Antidote by Kang Daniel
Image: Kang Daniel’s Instagram
BTS member Jimin made history on the Hot100 chart with his single ‘Like Crazy’. And also debuted the tune at number 1 on other Billboard charts
Like Crazy by Jimin
Image: Jimin’s Instagram
Click Here
LALISA a song by Lisa from BLACKPINK had over 73.6 million views upon its release and became the most-viewed music video by a solo artist in 24 hours. it also became the fastest K-Pop solo MV to hit 600 million views
LALISA by Lisa
Image: Lisa’s Instagram