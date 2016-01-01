Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 10, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 solo tracks by Baekhyun of EXO

UN Village is the bold and sexy lead single from Baekhyun's debut EP City Lights. It showcases his impressive vocal skills over a complex synth R&B blend, making it one of the greatest R&B releases from the Korean music industry.

UN Village

Image: EXO’s Instagram

The track Take You Home is a 2017 bittersweet ballad by Baekhyun, showcasing his solo style and expressing a desire to protect his loved one from harm.

Take You Home

Image: EXO’s Instagram

Baekhyun's captivating ballad On the Road showcases his honey vocals and emotional delivery. The heartfelt lyrics and medium-paced tempo transport listeners to a world of emotions, setting him apart as a remarkable vocalist.

On the Road

Image: EXO’s Instagram

Baekhyun excels in the romantic ballad My Love from Dr. Romantic 2, showcasing his high notes and emotional expression to convey the protagonist's heart.

My Love

Image: EXO’s Instagram

Bambi is a sexy R&B track, the lead single from Baekhyun's EP of the same name. It received praise and is perfect for endless loops.

Bambi

Image: EXO’s Instagram

In 2016, Baekhyun and Suzy collaborated on the playful jazz/new soul love song, Dream. The track has a gentle and positive vibe, with both artists using softer vocal tones to create a relaxing sonic atmosphere.

Dream

Image: EXO’s Instagram

All I Got from Baekhyun's EP Bambi is a Nineties-influenced gem written by Kenzie. It highlights Baekhyun's powerful voice with impressive vocal runs, flawless falsettos, and quick key changes, complemented by an old-school soul instrumental.

All I Got

Image: EXO’s Instagram

Baekhyun's lead single Candy from the EP Delight presents a bubbly, charming blend of pop, upbeat synth, and R&B. He compares himself to different types of candy in the lyrics, reflecting various aspects of his personality.

Candy

Image: EXO’s Instagram

Baekhyun's collaboration with Loco was an unexpected gift for fans of dark synth-pop and rap. Their haunting and addictive sound delivers a sharp critique of society's pressure on the youth to pursue academic and corporate success.

Young 

Image: Baekhyun’s Instagram

Baekhyun's Diamond is an underrated B-side from City Lights, with funky and trap elements, showcasing his vocal prowess.

Diamond

Image: Baekhyun’s Instagram

