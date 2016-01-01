Top 10 solo tracks by Baekhyun of EXO
UN Village is the bold and sexy lead single from Baekhyun's debut EP City Lights. It showcases his impressive vocal skills over a complex synth R&B blend, making it one of the greatest R&B releases from the Korean music industry.
UN Village
Image: EXO’s Instagram
The track Take You Home is a 2017 bittersweet ballad by Baekhyun, showcasing his solo style and expressing a desire to protect his loved one from harm.
Take You Home
Image: EXO’s Instagram
Baekhyun's captivating ballad On the Road showcases his honey vocals and emotional delivery. The heartfelt lyrics and medium-paced tempo transport listeners to a world of emotions, setting him apart as a remarkable vocalist.
On the Road
Image: EXO’s Instagram
Baekhyun excels in the romantic ballad My Love from Dr. Romantic 2, showcasing his high notes and emotional expression to convey the protagonist's heart.
My Love
Image: EXO’s Instagram
Bambi is a sexy R&B track, the lead single from Baekhyun's EP of the same name. It received praise and is perfect for endless loops.
Bambi
Image: EXO’s Instagram
In 2016, Baekhyun and Suzy collaborated on the playful jazz/new soul love song, Dream. The track has a gentle and positive vibe, with both artists using softer vocal tones to create a relaxing sonic atmosphere.
Dream
Image: EXO’s Instagram
All I Got from Baekhyun's EP Bambi is a Nineties-influenced gem written by Kenzie. It highlights Baekhyun's powerful voice with impressive vocal runs, flawless falsettos, and quick key changes, complemented by an old-school soul instrumental.
All I Got
Image: EXO’s Instagram
Baekhyun's lead single Candy from the EP Delight presents a bubbly, charming blend of pop, upbeat synth, and R&B. He compares himself to different types of candy in the lyrics, reflecting various aspects of his personality.
Candy
Image: EXO’s Instagram
Baekhyun's collaboration with Loco was an unexpected gift for fans of dark synth-pop and rap. Their haunting and addictive sound delivers a sharp critique of society's pressure on the youth to pursue academic and corporate success.
Young
Image: Baekhyun’s Instagram
Baekhyun's Diamond is an underrated B-side from City Lights, with funky and trap elements, showcasing his vocal prowess. Also, check out the captivating K-Drama flashback, Eyes of Dawn, a love story set amid war crimes.
Diamond
Image: Baekhyun’s Instagram