Hemelin Darlong

august 17, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Son Ye Jin K-dramas

Jin Hee's mother dies during her birth. She becomes a sister to Sun Hee, born in the same hospital. As adults, they face conflicts, including romantic pursuits.

Jin Hee and Sun Hee

Source: MBC

Yi Soo survives thanks to Hae Woo's family, his first love. He reemerges as a businessman with a hidden agenda. Hae Woo, thinking he's dead, marries. Love and revenge entangle them.

Don’t Look Back: The Legend of Orpheus

Source: KBS2

In her 30s, Jin Ah recalls Joon Hee as her friend's little brother. He returns as a grown man, sparking unexpected feelings in her, making her believe love is on the horizon.

Something in the Rain

Source: JTBC

Story about Jin Ho, a stylish and self-centered man, who meets Gae In Park, seeking a gay roommate. To live with her, he pretends to be gay, despite his obsession with cleanliness.

Personal Taste

Source: MBC

Shi Young is initially ruthless in business, while his brother Jae Young takes a different, more ethical path, becoming independent in his business style.

Source: SBS 

The Great Ambition

Dong Jin and Eun Ho, divorced for 2 years, coincidentally keep crossing paths to monitor each other's love lives. Despite their love, their pride leads them to introduce new partners to one another.

Alone in Love

Source: SBS

Hae Won gets a heart transplant from Min Woo's former love. Their encounter reveals her unique heartbeat. As she falls for Min Woo, conflict arises with her fiancé Jung Jae.

Summer Scent

Source: KBS2

The series follows three friends who met in high school and are approaching 40. It explores the daily lives of 39-year-old women facing unexpected situations.

Thirty-nine

Source: JTBC

Hyo Dong, the restaurant owner's son, loves Hee Ae, the rival's daughter. They share a cooking class with Shin Ae, a girl aspiring to own a restaurant

Delicious Proposal

Source: MBC

During a paragliding adventure, Yoon Se Ri is diverted by a tornado to North Korea. She meets an army officer there, and their love grows despite their nations' differences.

Crash Landing on You

Source: tvN

