Top 10 Son Ye Jin K-dramas
Jin Hee's mother dies during her birth. She becomes a sister to Sun Hee, born in the same hospital. As adults, they face conflicts, including romantic pursuits.
Jin Hee and Sun Hee
Source: MBC
Yi Soo survives thanks to Hae Woo's family, his first love. He reemerges as a businessman with a hidden agenda. Hae Woo, thinking he's dead, marries. Love and revenge entangle them.
Don’t Look Back: The Legend of Orpheus
Source: KBS2
In her 30s, Jin Ah recalls Joon Hee as her friend's little brother. He returns as a grown man, sparking unexpected feelings in her, making her believe love is on the horizon.
Something in the Rain
Source: JTBC
Story about Jin Ho, a stylish and self-centered man, who meets Gae In Park, seeking a gay roommate. To live with her, he pretends to be gay, despite his obsession with cleanliness.
Personal Taste
Source: MBC
Shi Young is initially ruthless in business, while his brother Jae Young takes a different, more ethical path, becoming independent in his business style.
Source: SBS
The Great Ambition
Dong Jin and Eun Ho, divorced for 2 years, coincidentally keep crossing paths to monitor each other's love lives. Despite their love, their pride leads them to introduce new partners to one another.
Alone in Love
Source: SBS
Hae Won gets a heart transplant from Min Woo's former love. Their encounter reveals her unique heartbeat. As she falls for Min Woo, conflict arises with her fiancé Jung Jae.
Summer Scent
Source: KBS2
The series follows three friends who met in high school and are approaching 40. It explores the daily lives of 39-year-old women facing unexpected situations.
Thirty-nine
Source: JTBC
Hyo Dong, the restaurant owner's son, loves Hee Ae, the rival's daughter. They share a cooking class with Shin Ae, a girl aspiring to own a restaurant
Delicious Proposal
Source: MBC
During a paragliding adventure, Yoon Se Ri is diverted by a tornado to North Korea. She meets an army officer there, and their love grows despite their nations' differences.
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN