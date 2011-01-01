Top 10 Song Joong Ki K-dramas and films
Available to watch on Netflix, Reborn Rich tells the story of a loyal employee at the Soonyang Group who is betrayed by the company. He is reborn as the youngest grandson of a wealthy family and goes out to seek revenge on them.
Image: JTBC
Reborn Rich (2022)
Available to watch on Netflix, Vincenzo tells the story of a man who joins the mafia family and becomes a lawyer. He lands in Seoul and joins a legal firm to fight against Babel Group and reclaim the hidden Gold.
Image: tvN
Vincenzo (2021)
Available to watch on Netflix, it is a science fiction film. Set in the year 2092, a crew of space sweepers who live on an orbiting planet comes across a dangerous situation that they have to deal with.
Space Sweepers (2021)
Image: Netflix
Known as the first Korean ancient fantasy drama, it talks about a story set in the Bronze Age and is based on Dangun, the founder of the first Korean Kingdom of Gojoseon.
Image: tvN
Arthdal Chronicles (2019)
It is a period-action adventure film that depicts the story of an attempted prison break from a forced labor camp on Hashima Island set in the Japanese occupation-era - era.
The Battleship Island (2017)
Image: CJ Entertainment
Descendants of the Sun (2016)
Image: KBS
Available to watch on Netflix, it tells the story of a soldier who is active in the South Korean Special Forces. He falls in love with a beautiful surgeon but faces difficulties while they get busy in their professions.
The show is available to watch on Netflix as Nice Guy. It is a dark melodrama story that involves betrayal and romance. It tells the story of a promising medical student who falls in love with a slightly old neighbor who is a television reporter.
Image: KBS2
The Innocent Man (2012)
It is a romance fantasy film that tells the story of a beautiful teenage girl who is sent to her country house due to her health. Here she befriends and attempts to civilise a feral boy who she found on the ground but the animal inside him constantly tries to come out.
Image: CJ Entertainment
A Werewolf Boy (2012)
The series is based on a novel of the same name, it tells the story of a royal guard who investigates a case involving serial murders of Jiphyeonjeon scholars in Gyeongbok Palace while King Sejong comes to create the Korean alphabet.
Deep Rooted Tree (2011)
Image: SBS
A romantic comedy film, it tells the story of an unemployed college graduate who fails every job interview and lives off an allowance from his mother. But his neighbor teaches him the art of penny-pinching and introduces him to a short money-making scheme.
Image: INDIESTORY Inc.
Penny Pinchers (2011)