Pujya Doss

august 05, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Song Kang K-drama characters we love

Song Kang shines in this heartwarming ballet drama, portraying the journey of a dancer and a retired mailman as they courageously pursue their dreams

Image: tvN

Navillera

In this romantic drama, Song Kang plays a pivotal role in a world where an app unveils crushes' proximity, adding a modern twist to love and relationships

Love Alarm

Image credits: NETFLIX

Song Kang takes on the role of Jung Koo Won, a superior being forced to collaborate with Do Do Hee to regain lost powers, leading to an unexpected and charming romance

My Demon

Image: SBS

Love proves unpredictable within a national weather service. Song Kang stars as a diligent forecaster navigating romance with a free-spirited coworker amidst the unpredictable forecast

Forecasting Love and Weather

Image: JTBC

Song Kang features in this dark thriller where a group fights for survival against mysterious monsters in a trapped apartment building, creating suspense and intense moments

Sweet Home

Image credits: NETFLIX

In this love story, Song Kang portrays a heartbroken genius composer whose life takes a turn when he encounters a talented singer living under a hidden identity

The Liar and His Lover

Image: tvN

Song Kang embodies a musician seeking redemption after a pact with the devil brings success. A journey to undo the damage unfolds, exploring the true meaning of life

When the Devil Calls Your Name

Image: tvN

Explore the romance between Song Kang's character, a flirty man disillusioned with relationships, and a woman skeptical about love but open to dating

Nevertheless

Image: JTBC

Song Kang is part of a tale where Lee Roo-Ri, aiming to escape strict family ties, travels abroad. The story delves into relationships and self-discovery

Man Who Sets the Table

Image: MBC

In this drama, Song Kang plays the role of a Delivery Man, contributing to the narrative of a famous actress navigating scandal-induced downfall and subsequent redemption

Touch Your Heart

Image: tvN

