Top 10 Song Kang K-drama characters we love
Song Kang shines in this heartwarming ballet drama, portraying the journey of a dancer and a retired mailman as they courageously pursue their dreams
Image: tvN
Navillera
In this romantic drama, Song Kang plays a pivotal role in a world where an app unveils crushes' proximity, adding a modern twist to love and relationships
Love Alarm
Image credits: NETFLIX
Song Kang takes on the role of Jung Koo Won, a superior being forced to collaborate with Do Do Hee to regain lost powers, leading to an unexpected and charming romance
My Demon
Image: SBS
Love proves unpredictable within a national weather service. Song Kang stars as a diligent forecaster navigating romance with a free-spirited coworker amidst the unpredictable forecast
Forecasting Love and Weather
Image: JTBC
Song Kang features in this dark thriller where a group fights for survival against mysterious monsters in a trapped apartment building, creating suspense and intense moments
Sweet Home
Image credits: NETFLIX
In this love story, Song Kang portrays a heartbroken genius composer whose life takes a turn when he encounters a talented singer living under a hidden identity
The Liar and His Lover
Image: tvN
Song Kang embodies a musician seeking redemption after a pact with the devil brings success. A journey to undo the damage unfolds, exploring the true meaning of life
When the Devil Calls Your Name
Image: tvN
Explore the romance between Song Kang's character, a flirty man disillusioned with relationships, and a woman skeptical about love but open to dating
Nevertheless
Image: JTBC
Song Kang is part of a tale where Lee Roo-Ri, aiming to escape strict family ties, travels abroad. The story delves into relationships and self-discovery
Man Who Sets the Table
Image: MBC
In this drama, Song Kang plays the role of a Delivery Man, contributing to the narrative of a famous actress navigating scandal-induced downfall and subsequent redemption
Touch Your Heart
Image: tvN