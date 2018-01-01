Top 10 songs by BTS' RM
A must-listen! Wild Flower was released in 2022. It is the title track of his first studio album Indigo. The music video for the song is visually a masterpiece. The song features Cho Youjeen who is a vocalist from Cherry Filter, a rock band
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Wild Flower (with Youjeen)
Seoul was released in 2018 from RM's second mixtape Mono. Through the song, RM reflects on his relationship with the capital city of South Korea. The music video is a lyrical video with cinematic shots of the city of Seoul
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Seoul (produced by Honne)
It is a track from RM's second mixtape Mono. The song features Nell, a South Korean alternative rock band. Everythingoes is an uplifting track talking about how everything in life has to pass, bad moments too
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Everythingoes (with Nell)
moonchild is the third track from his mixtape Mono which was released in 2018. The song is meant for those who find comfort under the moonlight, for twilight walkers and night owls. The song tells us to conquer the tough situations we face in life
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
moonchild
Yun is the opening track from his first studio album Indigo released in 2022. Yun features Erykah Badu who is an American singer and rapper. The song is inspired by the painter Yun Hyong Keun and tells us to connect with our own inner truth
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Yun (with Erykah Badu)
Another track from his studio album Indigo, Forg_tful talks about the forgetfulness one faces in not remembering the small things. The track features Kim Sawol, a South Korean singer-songwriter. It highlights the absence of even one small thing can alter the entire atmosphere around
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Forg_tful (with Kim Sawol)
One of the tracks from his second mixtape mono, Tokyo is a poem made into a song. Tokyo is an English track addressing the ironic city of Japan which although most lively and active is full of people who suffer from loneliness
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Tokyo
From RM's first studio album Indigo, Still Life features Anderson .Paak, an American rapper. Still Life also has an official music video. As a noun, still life refers to an inanimate object but the track conveys even inanimate objects can still advance or be alive
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Still Life (with Anderson .Paak)
The music video for Closer features scenes from the movie Decision To Leave starring Tang Wei and Park Hae Il. The song features Paul Blanco who is a Korean-Canadian singer and Mahalia, a British singer. Closer is one of the tracks from Indigo
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Closer (with Paul Blanco, Mahalia)
All Day features Tablo who is a member of veteran Korean hip-hop group Epik High. All Day is one of the tracks from the album Indigo. All Day talks about finding your own taste and things you prefer or like. One can find being original and their true self amid the algorithm era
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
All Day (with Tablo)