Hrishita Das

june 22, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 songs by IU

Celebrated for its upbeat tempo, this track highlights IU's impressive vocal range, including her iconic three-octave high note, propelling her to stardom

Images credit: EDAM Entertainment

Good Day: 

Known for its tender melody, this ballad showcases IU's emotive voice, beautifully expressing the longing and warmth of love

Images credit: EDAM Entertainment

Through the Night: 

This introspective song sees IU reflecting on growing up and self-discovery, with G-Dragon's rap adding a charismatic touch

Images credit: EDAM Entertainment

Palette (feat. G-Dragon): 

Featuring a catchy tune, this track carries a strong message about personal boundaries and self-respect, blending sweet vocals with a funky beat 

BBIBBI: 

Images credit: EDAM Entertainment

Exuding vibrancy, this cheerful song describes the blossoming of love, highlighted by a lively melody and IU's delightful vocal performance

Blueming: 

Images credit: EDAM Entertainment

A melancholic yet uplifting collaboration with BTS's SUGA, this song blends pop-rock elements with introspective lyrics about youth and nostalgia

Eight (feat. SUGA): 

Images credit: EDAM Entertainment

As a heartfelt ballad it features IU's emotional delivery and poignant lyrics, offering solace and comfort to listeners

Love Poem: 

Images credit: EDAM Entertainment

An empowering anthem this song celebrates individuality with its infectious melody and uplifting lyrics encouraging self-love and acceptance

Celebrity: 

Images credit: EDAM Entertainment

With a whimsical fairytale-like quality, this romantic song features IU's charming vocals and an enchanting orchestral arrangement

You & I: 

Images credit: EDAM Entertainment

Sweet and gentle, this acoustic track captures the innocence of a budding romance, showcasing IU's pure and soothing voice

Peach: 

Images credit: EDAM Entertainment

