Top 10 songs by IU
Celebrated for its upbeat tempo, this track highlights IU's impressive vocal range, including her iconic three-octave high note, propelling her to stardom
Images credit: EDAM Entertainment
Good Day:
Known for its tender melody, this ballad showcases IU's emotive voice, beautifully expressing the longing and warmth of love
Through the Night:
This introspective song sees IU reflecting on growing up and self-discovery, with G-Dragon's rap adding a charismatic touch
Palette (feat. G-Dragon):
Featuring a catchy tune, this track carries a strong message about personal boundaries and self-respect, blending sweet vocals with a funky beat
BBIBBI:
Exuding vibrancy, this cheerful song describes the blossoming of love, highlighted by a lively melody and IU's delightful vocal performance
Blueming:
A melancholic yet uplifting collaboration with BTS's SUGA, this song blends pop-rock elements with introspective lyrics about youth and nostalgia
Eight (feat. SUGA):
As a heartfelt ballad it features IU's emotional delivery and poignant lyrics, offering solace and comfort to listeners
Love Poem:
An empowering anthem this song celebrates individuality with its infectious melody and uplifting lyrics encouraging self-love and acceptance
Celebrity:
With a whimsical fairytale-like quality, this romantic song features IU's charming vocals and an enchanting orchestral arrangement
You & I:
Sweet and gentle, this acoustic track captures the innocence of a budding romance, showcasing IU's pure and soothing voice
Peach:
