Top 10 songs by Jessi

The latest addictive K-rap song by Jessi is Gum, a fun and groovy track. The pop track with Jessi’s infectious rap sings of being confidently yourself with no care to the judgemental world
Gum
NUNU NANA by Jessi is a hitting hip-hop track with a catchy hook, with a mix of strong raps and honeyed vocals by Jessie, the track is a true gem
NUNU NANA
Here is the anthem for all my boss girlies, amidst gossip and hate, the song tells you to shine and assert yourself, a perfect K-rap song by Jessi to jam to today
Who Dat B
ZOOM by Jessi is a confident and addictive track with synth music that comes and goes. The hip-hop trap song sings of the need to live on socials and in pictures while also having a sexy vibe overall
ZOOM
Cold Blooded by Jessi, an electro base hip-hop and pop track with rock elements, the song is a reply to haters and an announcement that she is the boss and she will dominate. A true macho girl-boss song
Cold Blooded
Drip brings two big names of K-pop and rap, Jessi and Jay Park, on this hip-hop and rap track filled with self-confidence about proclaiming one’s worth and style and calling out fakes
Drip (Feat. Jay Park)
What Type of X is an electro-pop and hip-hop track with a punk subtone that sings of how Jessi is a different kind of X and does not adhere to the world’s standards, a strong-willed anthem for women
What Type of X
Jessi with Hwasa, Lee Hyori, and Uhm Jung Hwa formed Refund Sisters and released Don’t Touch Me, a formidable song laced with Jessi’s powerful rap
Don’t Touch Me
Down is one of the best tracks by Jessi where her prowess as a vocalist shines bright, the tropical house and hip-hop song perfect for a cool yet groovy mood
Down
Gucci by Jessi is a swagger hip-hop track about being upbeat and not caring about the world, feeling like the best, feeling like Gucci