 Tanya Saxena

MARCH 17, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 songs by Jessi

The latest addictive K-rap song by Jessi is Gum, a fun and groovy track. The pop track with Jessi’s infectious rap sings of being confidently yourself with no care to the judgemental world

Image: MORE VISION

 Gum

NUNU NANA by Jessi is a hitting hip-hop track with a catchy hook, with a mix of strong raps and honeyed vocals by Jessie, the track is a true gem

Image: P NATION

NUNU NANA

Here is the anthem for all my boss girlies, amidst gossip and hate, the song tells you to shine and assert yourself, a perfect K-rap song by Jessi to jam to today

Image: P NATION

Who Dat B

ZOOM by Jessi is a confident and addictive track with synth music that comes and goes. The hip-hop trap song sings of the need to live on socials and in pictures while also having a sexy vibe overall 

ZOOM

Image: P NATION

Cold Blooded by Jessi, an electro base hip-hop and pop track with rock elements, the song is a reply to haters and an announcement that she is the boss and she will dominate. A true macho girl-boss song

Cold Blooded

Image: P NATION

Drip brings two big names of K-pop and rap, Jessi and Jay Park, on this hip-hop and rap track filled with self-confidence about proclaiming one’s worth and style and calling out fakes

Drip (Feat. Jay Park)

Image: P NATION

What Type of X is an electro-pop and hip-hop track with a punk subtone that sings of how Jessi is a different kind of X and does not adhere to the world’s standards, a strong-willed anthem for women

What Type of X

Image: P NATION

Jessi with Hwasa, Lee Hyori, and Uhm Jung Hwa formed Refund Sisters and released Don’t Touch Me, a formidable song laced with Jessi’s powerful rap

Don’t Touch Me

Image: MBC

Down is one of the best tracks by Jessi where her prowess as a vocalist shines bright, the tropical house and hip-hop song perfect for a cool yet groovy mood

Down

Image: YMC Entertainment

Gucci by Jessi is a swagger hip-hop track about being upbeat and not caring about the world, feeling like the best, feeling like Gucci

Gucci

Image: YMC Entertainment

