Top 10 songs by LE SSERAFIM
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
ANTIFRAGILE
You will be singing ‘Anti ti ti ti fragile’ in no time when you listen to this charting reggaeton and pop track with an energizing hook and lyrics filled with power and feeling of emerging stronger
This upbeat Jersey club song with a captivating hook will be on your tongues and hearts sooner than you think, singing of breaking taboos and winning the world, the song is a hit
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
Eve, Psyche & Bluebeard’s wife
The title track of their album of the same name, UNFORGIVEN is an unmissable gem by the girl group, with a fusion of pop and rock this song is an absolute banger full of women villain vibes
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)
This funky banger from LE SSERAFIM’s debut album is a funk and alt-pop with intensifying lyrics singing their dream to reach the top with no fear
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
FEARLESS
Perfect Night is the girl group’s first English track, a cool pop and dance track describing that even an off day can be the best one if spent with one’s girl gang, flowing with perfect energy
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
Perfect Night
EASY is the latest charting anthem by LE SSERAFIM is an R&B trap song with addictive lyrics and captivating music, the song sings of the group's desire to make it look easy even what is not
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
EASY
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
Blue Flame is a hidden gem by LE SSERAFIM, a breezy song about engulfing desires that burn hot like blue flame, with funky pop and retro music it is a song you can’t miss out on
Blue Flame
Smart by LE SSERAFIM is an addictive afrobeat song singing of them emerging as winners by relying on their smart minds and not paying heed to the hate their enemies spread, a truly hit-making track
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
Smart
An R&B and soul track with a pop base Good Parts by LE SSERAFIM sings of loving oneself regardless of weaknesses, or other circumstances, and focusing on the good parts
Good Parts
Image: SOURCE MUSIC
Sour Grapes is an entrancing sweet melody that you can’t miss, a pop track with bossa nova and R&B bases that sings of avoiding love as it is sour, not sweet
Sour Grapes
Image: SOURCE MUSIC