Top 10 songs from R&B singer IU
IU’s Celebrity, the lead single of her fifth album LILAC, a dance and electro-pop, cheerful and popping track that energizes listeners and supports them to embrace the ‘unique’ in oneself
Celebrity
Palette (ft.G-DRAGON) is an electro-pop song with R&B underlining, with IU’s sweet voice singing about how with age one changes and grows, though some confusions remain, but it’s all fine
Palette (ft. G-DRAGON)
IU and SUGA, the duo that promises thrilling song deliveries, the first of many, eight is a nostalgic song where both IU and SUGA recall memories as they live as two 28-year-olds
eight (prod. & feat. SUGA)
LILAC, is an upbeat single where IU says goodbye to her twenties and hello to new beginnings, so love me only till the Spring, her birthday, the groovy song will for sure make you move to its melody
LILAC
SUGA and IU came back for another banger for SUGA’s album D-DAY, a hip-hop and pop song focusing on how everyone needs love and but somehow is left alone but this is how life and love work
People Pt. 2 (feat. IU)
Lullaby very much like the title with soft vocals by IU and piano strings, is a heartfelt song that describes a goodbye, a last lullaby as two lovers part ways
Lullaby
Twenty-three
Twenty-three, a disco and dance track by IU from mini album CHAT-SHIRE sings about her thoughts as she turns 23, in between childhood and arriving adulthood, she wonders about a lot of things
Well like you Jay Park gets nervous in front of his love interest as well and asks her to teach him “Ga-na-da-ra-ma-ba-sa”, a cute R&B song fitting image of both IU and Jay Park that makes you groove
GANADARA (feat. IU)
Blueming a pop-rock and pop song expressing the ups and downs of modern relationships, where social media and texts control everything, blooming of love and flowers all happens on screens
Blueming
OST by IU for popular K-drama Crash Landing on You, an emotional love song about wishing to live with one’s beloved till the end of time and offering them their heart
Give You My Heart
