Top 10 soothing K-pop songs for your mornings
IU's gentle ballad, a warm embrace with soothing vocals, guides you into peaceful slumber
Image: Kakao M
Through the Night by IU
A mellow slow jam, the perfect evening companion, its dreamy melody eases worries away.
Image: SM Entertainment
Knock On by NCT 127
WINNER's sensual R&B lullaby, a soulful track with smooth vocals, lulls you into tranquility
Image: YG Entertainment
BABY BABY by WINNER
An acoustic pop gem, a gentle breeze on a summer night, its airy melody and soothing vocals ease the mind
Week by Chungha
Image: WM Entertainment
Taeyeon's wistful ballad, a comforting whisper in the darkness, heartfelt vocals and poignant lyrics wash over you like waves
11:11 by Taeyeon
Image: SM Entertainment
A melancholic pop track, a soft blanket on a cold night, soothing melody and gentle vocals provide warmth
Stay the night by The Boyz
Image: Cre.ker Entertainment
Nostalgic R&B, a warm hug with a catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics evoking feelings of safety
Love Scenario by iKON
Image: YG Entertainment
A playful pop track, a refreshing ocean swim, upbeat tempo, and cheerful lyrics invigorate the senses
Dolphin by Oh My Girl
Image: WM Entertainment
Dreamy pop like a hazy sunset, ethereal melody, and introspective lyrics paint a picture of tranquility
Blue Hour by TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A soothing ballad, a gentle caress with soft vocals and heartfelt lyrics, lulls you into peaceful slumber
NANANA by GOT7
Image: Universal Music Group