PUJYA DOSS

june 11, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 soothing K-pop songs for your mornings 

IU's gentle ballad, a warm embrace with soothing vocals, guides you into peaceful slumber

Image:  Kakao M

Through the Night by IU 

A mellow slow jam, the perfect evening companion, its dreamy melody eases worries away. 

Image:  SM Entertainment

Knock On by NCT 127 

WINNER's sensual R&B lullaby, a soulful track with smooth vocals, lulls you into tranquility

Image:  YG Entertainment

BABY BABY by WINNER 

An acoustic pop gem, a gentle breeze on a summer night, its airy melody and soothing vocals ease the mind

Week by Chungha 

 Image:  WM Entertainment

Taeyeon's wistful ballad, a comforting whisper in the darkness, heartfelt vocals and poignant lyrics wash over you like waves

11:11 by Taeyeon 

Image:  SM Entertainment

A melancholic pop track, a soft blanket on a cold night, soothing melody and gentle vocals provide warmth

Stay the night by The Boyz

Image:  Cre.ker Entertainment

Nostalgic R&B, a warm hug with a catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics evoking feelings of safety

Love Scenario by iKON 

Image:  YG Entertainment

A playful pop track, a refreshing ocean swim, upbeat tempo, and cheerful lyrics invigorate the senses

Dolphin by Oh My Girl 

Image:  WM Entertainment

Dreamy pop like a hazy sunset, ethereal melody, and introspective lyrics paint a picture of tranquility

Blue Hour by TXT 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A soothing ballad, a gentle caress with soft vocals and heartfelt lyrics, lulls you into peaceful slumber

NANANA by GOT7 

Image:  Universal Music Group

