Top 10 Soul-swap K-dramas
CEO and stuntwoman switch bodies, hilarious chaos ensues, and unexpected love blossoms
Secret Garden
Image: SBS
A man's life changes when a time-travel twist swaps his past and present selves
Familiar Wife
Image: tvN
Two deceased men return in each other's bodies to settle unfinished business and find closure
Please Come Back, Mister
Image: SBS
High school student and teacher exchange bodies, leading to comedic and heartfelt moments as they navigate life's challenges
Big
Image: KBS2
A divorcing man magically becomes his 18-year-old self, rediscovering life, love, and family relationships
18 Again
Image: JTBC
A woman wakes up in a different body each month, navigating love and identity in a touching romantic tale
The Beauty Inside
Image: JTBC
Theme park CEO with dissociative identity disorder finds love while dealing with his alter ego
Image: SBS
Hyde, Jekyll, Me
A shy chef possessed by a lustful ghost uncovers mysteries and romance in a charming and comedic series
Image: tvN
Oh My Ghost
The drama is about Queen Cheorin finding herself with the soul of a modern-day man inside her body, and King Cheoljong striving to be a king who helps his people
Mr Queen
Image: tvN
A fantasy-romance drama about an unknown idol, Woo Yeon-woo, whose body was possessed by Rembrary, the god of this world
The Heavenly Idol
Image: tvN