Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 03, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Soul-swap K-dramas 

CEO and stuntwoman switch bodies, hilarious chaos ensues, and unexpected love blossoms

Secret Garden 

Image: SBS

A man's life changes when a time-travel twist swaps his past and present selves

Familiar Wife 

Image: tvN

Two deceased men return in each other's bodies to settle unfinished business and find closure

Please Come Back, Mister 

Image: SBS

High school student and teacher exchange bodies, leading to comedic and heartfelt moments as they navigate life's challenges

Big 

Image: KBS2

A divorcing man magically becomes his 18-year-old self, rediscovering life, love, and family relationships

18 Again 

Image: JTBC

A woman wakes up in a different body each month, navigating love and identity in a touching romantic tale

The Beauty Inside

Image: JTBC

Theme park CEO with dissociative identity disorder finds love while dealing with his alter ego

Image: SBS

Hyde, Jekyll, Me

A shy chef possessed by a lustful ghost uncovers mysteries and romance in a charming and comedic series

Image: tvN

Oh My Ghost 

The drama is about Queen Cheorin finding herself with the soul of a modern-day man inside her body, and King Cheoljong striving to be a king who helps his people

Mr Queen 

Image: tvN

A fantasy-romance drama about an unknown idol, Woo Yeon-woo, whose body was possessed by Rembrary, the god of this world

The Heavenly Idol

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here