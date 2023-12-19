Heading 3

December 19, 2023

Top 10 S.S. Rajamouli movies

A film set 4000 years ago about love and reincarnation, directed by Rajamouli, was made on a Rs 35 crore budget and earned Rs 150 crore at the box office

Magadheera

Image: Imdb

Sudeep stars in this 2012 hit where Rajamouli's unique movie about a fly won two National Awards and was a hit with both critics and audiences

Image: Imdb

Eega

The epic 2017 action movie with a whopping box office collection of Rs 1.8 crore, won three National Film Awards, including Best Popular Movie and Special Effects

 Baahubali 2- The Conclusion

Image: Imdb

This successful prequel set the stage for Bahubali 2's massive success, winning two National Awards

Baahubali- The Beginning

Image: Imdb

Rajamouli's movie received great reviews for its VFX, emotions, and dialogues, and marked the widest Indian movie release ever with 10,000+ screens

RRR

Image: Imdb

A 2006 hit, the movie's success is clear from its remakes in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Indian, and Bangladesh Bengali

Vikramarkudu

Image: Imdb

A 2007 hit, both commercially and critically acclaimed, marking the third collaboration between Rajamouli and NTR, with a Tamil version released in 2019 as Vijayan

Yamadonga

Image: Imdb

The 2005 Telugu action movie, made with an Rs.8 Cr budget, earned around Rs.24 Cr at the box office, with Bengali and Kannada adaptations titled Refugee and Chatrapathi

Chatrapathi

Image: Imdb

 Maryada Ramanna

Image: Imdb

A 2010 action-comedy that made over Rs.30 crores at the box office and was remade in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada

Released in 2004, this sports movie was Rajamouli's third successful movie, emerging as a box office hit

 Sye

Image: Imdb

