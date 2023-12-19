Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 19, 2023
Top 10 S.S. Rajamouli movies
A film set 4000 years ago about love and reincarnation, directed by Rajamouli, was made on a Rs 35 crore budget and earned Rs 150 crore at the box office
Magadheera
Image: Imdb
Sudeep stars in this 2012 hit where Rajamouli's unique movie about a fly won two National Awards and was a hit with both critics and audiences
Image: Imdb
Eega
The epic 2017 action movie with a whopping box office collection of Rs 1.8 crore, won three National Film Awards, including Best Popular Movie and Special Effects
Baahubali 2- The Conclusion
Image: Imdb
This successful prequel set the stage for Bahubali 2's massive success, winning two National Awards
Baahubali- The Beginning
Image: Imdb
Rajamouli's movie received great reviews for its VFX, emotions, and dialogues, and marked the widest Indian movie release ever with 10,000+ screens
RRR
Image: Imdb
A 2006 hit, the movie's success is clear from its remakes in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Indian, and Bangladesh Bengali
Vikramarkudu
Image: Imdb
A 2007 hit, both commercially and critically acclaimed, marking the third collaboration between Rajamouli and NTR, with a Tamil version released in 2019 as Vijayan
Yamadonga
Image: Imdb
The 2005 Telugu action movie, made with an Rs.8 Cr budget, earned around Rs.24 Cr at the box office, with Bengali and Kannada adaptations titled Refugee and Chatrapathi
Chatrapathi
Image: Imdb
Maryada Ramanna
Image: Imdb
A 2010 action-comedy that made over Rs.30 crores at the box office and was remade in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada
Released in 2004, this sports movie was Rajamouli's third successful movie, emerging as a box office hit
Sye
Image: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.