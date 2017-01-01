Heading 3

Ayushi Saxena

september 06, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Stray Kids title tracks

The song was released in June 2023. It is the title track from Stray Kids third studio album 5-STAR. The song is creating waves on the music charts.

S-Class 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

The song was released in March 2022. It is the title track from their sixth mini-album ODDINARY.

MANIAC 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

The song was released in September 2020. It is the title track from Stray Kids repackage album IN LIFE. 

Back Door

Image: JYP Entertainment 

The song was released in August 2021. It is the title track from their second studio album NO EASY.

Thunderous 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

The song was released in November 2021. It is one of the title tracks from the first special single by Stray Kids.

Christmas EveL

Image: JYP Entertainment 

The song was one of the title tracks from their first special single alongside Christmas EveL. It was released in November 2021.

Winter Falls

Image: JYP Entertainment

The song was released in June 2020. It is the second and the title track from their first studio album GO LIVE

Image: JYP Entertainment 

God's Menu

A title track from their fourth mini album Clé 1: MIROH. It was released in March 2019 on their first best album SKZ2020 in March 2020.

Image: JYP Entertainment 

MIROH

It is a title track from their third mini album by the same name. The song was released in October 2018.

I am YOU

Image: JYP Entertainment 

The song served as their first single and was included as a title track into their pre-debut mini album Mixtape. The song was first released in 2017.

Hellevator 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here