Top 10 Stray Kids title tracks
The song was released in June 2023. It is the title track from Stray Kids third studio album 5-STAR. The song is creating waves on the music charts.
S-Class
Image: JYP Entertainment
The song was released in March 2022. It is the title track from their sixth mini-album ODDINARY.
MANIAC
Image: JYP Entertainment
The song was released in September 2020. It is the title track from Stray Kids repackage album IN LIFE.
Back Door
Image: JYP Entertainment
The song was released in August 2021. It is the title track from their second studio album NO EASY.
Thunderous
Image: JYP Entertainment
The song was released in November 2021. It is one of the title tracks from the first special single by Stray Kids.
Christmas EveL
Image: JYP Entertainment
The song was one of the title tracks from their first special single alongside Christmas EveL. It was released in November 2021.
Winter Falls
Image: JYP Entertainment
The song was released in June 2020. It is the second and the title track from their first studio album GO LIVE
Image: JYP Entertainment
God's Menu
A title track from their fourth mini album Clé 1: MIROH. It was released in March 2019 on their first best album SKZ2020 in March 2020.
Image: JYP Entertainment
MIROH
It is a title track from their third mini album by the same name. The song was released in October 2018.
I am YOU
Image: JYP Entertainment
The song served as their first single and was included as a title track into their pre-debut mini album Mixtape. The song was first released in 2017.
Hellevator
Image: JYP Entertainment