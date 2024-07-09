Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

ENTERTAINMENT

july 09, 2024

Top 10 strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters

Satoru Gojo is the strongest sorcerer with unmatched cursed energy and the powerful Limitless and Six Eyes abilities

Satoru Gojo

Image: IMDb

Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, possesses immense strength and a vast array of deadly techniques

Ryomen Sukuna

Image: IMDb

Suguru Geto, a formidable sorcerer with the ability to control cursed spirits, poses a significant threat to the Jujutsu world

 Suguru Geto

Image: IMDb

Mahito is a transfigured human with the ability to manipulate souls, making him a deadly and unpredictable adversary

 Mahito

Image: IMDb

Toji Fushiguro, known as the Sorcerer Killer, excels in physical combat and wields the powerful Inverted Spear of Heaven

Image: IMDb

 Toji Fushiguro

Megumi Fushiguro is a talented sorcerer with exceptional cursed techniques, including the versatile Ten Shadows Technique

 Megumi Fushiguro

Image: IMDb

Kento Nanami is a skilled sorcerer known for his pragmatic approach and the precise Ratio Technique

Kento Nanami

Image: IMDb

Choso is a powerful cursed spirit with the ability to manipulate blood, making him a formidable opponent in battle

 Choso

Image: IMDb

Hanami

Image: IMDb

Hanami, a cursed spirit, possesses formidable strength and the ability to manipulate plant-based cursed energy

Maki Zenin is a non-sorcerer with exceptional physical abilities and mastery of cursed tools, making her a powerful combatant

 Maki Zenin

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here