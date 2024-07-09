Heading 3
july 09, 2024
Top 10 strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters
Satoru Gojo is the strongest sorcerer with unmatched cursed energy and the powerful Limitless and Six Eyes abilities
Satoru Gojo
Image: IMDb
Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, possesses immense strength and a vast array of deadly techniques
Ryomen Sukuna
Image: IMDb
Suguru Geto, a formidable sorcerer with the ability to control cursed spirits, poses a significant threat to the Jujutsu world
Suguru Geto
Image: IMDb
Mahito is a transfigured human with the ability to manipulate souls, making him a deadly and unpredictable adversary
Mahito
Image: IMDb
Toji Fushiguro, known as the Sorcerer Killer, excels in physical combat and wields the powerful Inverted Spear of Heaven
Image: IMDb
Toji Fushiguro
Megumi Fushiguro is a talented sorcerer with exceptional cursed techniques, including the versatile Ten Shadows Technique
Megumi Fushiguro
Image: IMDb
Kento Nanami is a skilled sorcerer known for his pragmatic approach and the precise Ratio Technique
Kento Nanami
Image: IMDb
Choso is a powerful cursed spirit with the ability to manipulate blood, making him a formidable opponent in battle
Choso
Image: IMDb
Hanami
Image: IMDb
Hanami, a cursed spirit, possesses formidable strength and the ability to manipulate plant-based cursed energy
Maki Zenin is a non-sorcerer with exceptional physical abilities and mastery of cursed tools, making her a powerful combatant
Maki Zenin
Image: IMDb
