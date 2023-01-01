Top 10 Stunning Korean Actresses in 2023
Kim Tae Hee is a South Korean actress who has starred in many popular dramas, including "Love Story in Harvard and Yong-pal. She is known for her elegant beauty and her versatile acting skills
Kim Tae Hee
Kim Tae Hee’s Instagram
She is a South Korean actress who has starred in many popular dramas, including Descendants of the Sun. She is known for her charming smile and her ability to bring any character to life
Song Hye Kyo
Image: United Artists Agency
This South Korean actress has starred in many popular films, including My Sassy Girl. She is known for her girl-next-door beauty and her comedic timing
Jun Ji Hyun
Image: Culture Depot
The South Korean actress who has starred in many popular dramas including Goblin, is known for her ethereal beauty and her ability to portray complex characters
Kim Go Eun
Image: BH Entertainment
This South Korean actress starred in many popular dramas, including The Heirs. She is known for her sweet smile and her ability to play both innocent and mature characters
Park Shin Hye
Image: S.A.L.T Entertainment
This Korean actress has starred in many popular dramas, including Crash Landing on You. She is known for her sophisticated beauty and her ability to portray strong and independent women
Son Ye Jin
Image: MSTeam Entertainment
This South Korean actress has starred in many popular dramas, including "Love Alarm" and "Goblin". She is known for her youthful beauty and her ability to portray a wide range of emotions
Image: GOLDMEDALIST
Kim So Hyun
The South Korean actress was part of many popular dramas, includingNevertheless. She is known for her sultry beauty and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters
Image: Netflix
Han So hee
This South Korean actress is known for her role in Itaewon Class. She is known for her androgynous beauty and her ability to play both cool and charismatic characters
Kim Da Mi
Images: United Artists Agency
Click Here
This South Korean actress, who has starred in many popular dramas, including I'm Not a Robot, is known for her cute and innocent beauty and her ability to play both comedic and dramatic roles
Chae Soo Bin
Image: King Kong by Starship