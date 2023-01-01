Heading 3

Top 10 Stunning Korean Actresses in 2023

Kim Tae Hee is a South Korean actress who has starred in many popular dramas, including "Love Story in Harvard and Yong-pal. She is known for her elegant beauty and her versatile acting skills

Kim Tae Hee 

Kim Tae Hee’s Instagram

She is a South Korean actress who has starred in many popular dramas, including Descendants of the Sun. She is known for her charming smile and her ability to bring any character to life

 Song Hye Kyo 

Image: United Artists Agency

This South Korean actress has starred in many popular films, including My Sassy Girl. She is known for her girl-next-door beauty and her comedic timing

Jun Ji Hyun 

Image: Culture Depot

The South Korean actress who has starred in many popular dramas including Goblin, is known for her ethereal beauty and her ability to portray complex characters

Kim Go Eun 

Image: BH Entertainment

This South Korean actress starred in many popular dramas, including The Heirs. She is known for her sweet smile and her ability to play both innocent and mature characters

 Park Shin Hye 

Image: S.A.L.T Entertainment

This Korean actress has starred in many popular dramas, including Crash Landing on You. She is known for her sophisticated beauty and her ability to portray strong and independent women

Son Ye Jin 

Image: MSTeam Entertainment

This South Korean actress has starred in many popular dramas, including "Love Alarm" and "Goblin". She is known for her youthful beauty and her ability to portray a wide range of emotions

Image: GOLDMEDALIST

Kim So Hyun 

The South Korean actress was part of many popular dramas, includingNevertheless. She is known for her sultry beauty and her ability to portray complex and nuanced characters

Image: Netflix

Han So hee 

This South Korean actress is known for her role in Itaewon Class. She is known for her androgynous beauty and her ability to play both cool and charismatic characters

Kim Da Mi

Images: United Artists Agency

This South Korean actress, who has starred in many popular dramas, including I'm Not a Robot, is known for her cute and innocent beauty and her ability to play both comedic and dramatic roles

Chae Soo Bin 

Image: King Kong by Starship

