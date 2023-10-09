Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
09 OCTOBER, 2023
Top 10 stunning Turkish actresses
This gorgeous actress started her career at a very young age and soon rose to fame for leading roles in series like Adini Feriha Koydum and Bizim Hikaye
Hazal Kaya
Image Source: Hazal Kaya's Instagram
Born in 1997, this Turkish beauty is known for her roles in dramas like The Promise and My Left Side
Özge Yağız
Image Source: Özge Yağız's Instagram
Regarded one of the most beautiful faces of all time, this model-turned-actress is the most popular Turkish celebrity globally
Hande Erçel
Image Source: Hande Erçel's Instagram
Born in Germany, this stunning actress is one of the most renowned faces of the country
Fahriye Evcen
Image Source: Fahriye Evcen's Instagram
One of the highest-paid actresses in the country people adored her for her immense beauty and tremendous talent
Elçin Sangu
Image Source: Elçin Sangu's Instagram
Known for her role as Hürrem Sultan in the famous series Magnificent Century, this gorgeous actress was born to a German mother and a Turkish father
Meryem Uzerli
Image Source: Meryem Uzerli's Instagram
This stunning actress got enormous fame and recognition for her role as Halime Hatun in the historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul
Esra Bilgiç
Image Source: Esra Bilgiç's Instagram
Celebrated for her exquisite features and marvelous talent, Saat was most highest-paid actress in the country from 2008 to 2014
Image Source: Beren Saat's Instagram
Beren Saat
This beautiful actress gained massive popularity from her series, like Doluny, Bay Yanlis, Yildizlar Sahidim, etc.
Image Source: Özge Gürel's Instagram
Özge Gürel
Adding to her good looks, Demet is also a gifted actress and an extraordinary dancer
Image Source: Demet Özdemir's Instagram
Demet Özdemir
