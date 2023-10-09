Heading 3

09 OCTOBER, 2023

Top 10 stunning Turkish actresses

This gorgeous actress started her career at a very young age and soon rose to fame for leading roles in series like Adini Feriha Koydum and Bizim Hikaye

Hazal Kaya

Image Source: Hazal Kaya's Instagram

Born in 1997, this Turkish beauty is known for her roles in dramas like The Promise and My Left Side

Özge Yağız

Image Source: Özge Yağız's Instagram

Regarded one of the most beautiful faces of all time, this model-turned-actress is the most popular Turkish celebrity globally

Hande Erçel

Image Source: Hande Erçel's Instagram

Born in Germany, this stunning actress is one of the most renowned faces of the country 

Fahriye Evcen

Image Source: Fahriye Evcen's Instagram

One of the highest-paid actresses in the country people adored her for her immense beauty and tremendous talent 

Elçin Sangu

Image Source: Elçin Sangu's Instagram

Known for her role as Hürrem Sultan in the famous series Magnificent Century, this gorgeous actress was born to a German mother and a Turkish father

Meryem Uzerli

Image Source: Meryem Uzerli's Instagram

This stunning actress got enormous fame and recognition for her role as Halime Hatun in the historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul

Esra Bilgiç

Image Source: Esra Bilgiç's Instagram

Celebrated for her exquisite features and marvelous talent, Saat was most highest-paid actress in the country from 2008 to 2014 

Image Source: Beren Saat's Instagram

Beren Saat

This beautiful actress gained massive popularity from her series, like Doluny, Bay Yanlis, Yildizlar Sahidim, etc.

Image Source: Özge Gürel's Instagram

Özge Gürel

Adding to her good looks, Demet is also a gifted actress and an extraordinary dancer 

Image Source: Demet Özdemir's Instagram

Demet Özdemir

