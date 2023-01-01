Top 10 Stylish Female K-pop Idols in 2023
Jennie is known for her effortless and chic fashion sense, which blends high-end and streetwear seamlessly. She is a global ambassador for Chanel and has been featured in numerous fashion campaigns
Image: YG Entertainment
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Sunmi is another K-pop idol who is known for her unique and bold fashion sense. She is not afraid to experiment with different styles and trends, and she always looks amazing
Image: JYP Entertainment
Sunmi
HwaSa is known for her confident and sexy fashion sense. She loves to show off her curves and is not afraid to wear daring outfits. She is also known for her iconic red hair
Image: RBW Entertainment
HwaSa (MAMAMOO)
Joy has a feminine and girly fashion sense. She loves to wear pretty dresses and skirts, and she always looks put-together. She is also known for her love of accessories
Image: SM Entertainment
Joy (Red Velvet)
Jeon SoMi has a casual and edgy fashion sense. She loves to mix and match different pieces to create unique outfits. She is also known for her love of sneakers and streetwear
Image: The Black Label
Jeon SoMi
Minnie has a cute and girly fashion sense. She loves to wear pastel colors and feminine pieces. She is also known for her love of accessories
Image: Cube Entertainment
Minnie ((G)I-DLE)
Sandara Park is a K-pop veteran, but she still has one of the freshest and most stylish fashion senses in the industry. She is known for her love of bright colors and unique patterns
Image: Abyss Company
Sandara Park
EXY has a cool and edgy fashion sense. She loves to wear black and other dark colors, and she often incorporates menswear pieces into her outfits. She is also known for her love of accessories
Image: Starship Entertainment
EXY (WJSN)
Lee SeoYeon has a casual and chic fashion sense. She loves to mix and match different pieces to create unique outfits. She is also known for her love of sneakers and streetwear
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Lee SeoYeon (fromis_9)
Click Here
Image: JYP Entertainment
Yuna is the youngest member of ITZY, but she already has a mature and sophisticated fashion sense. She loves to wear tailored pieces and elegant dresses. She is also known for her love of accessories
Yuna (ITZY)