The story revolves around a detective who can read people’s minds and a woman who works as a superintendent of the police department, and how the romance blossoms between them while taking care of a murder case.
Memorist
Source: tvN
The story revolves around a woman who can see otherworldly creatures, and how she came over a mysterious man who promises to help her by erasing her memory.
A Korean Odyssey
Source: tvN
The story tells us about a man, who suddenly was able to read stars despite being visually impaired, and a blind girl from birth who miraculously gained her sight, sparks fly when they both cross paths.
Lovers of the Red Sky
Source: SBS
A nine-tailed fox looks for his longtime love and comes across a TV producer who sees right through his facade of trying to live as a human.
Tale of the Nine Tailed
Source: tvN
The story tells us about a king from a parallel world, who tries to escape his duties after his father’s death and goes to another world, where he meets a female police inspector, falling in love.
The King: Eternal Monarch
Source: SBS
The story tells us about a girl who is gifted with superhuman strength. The CEO notices her strength and hires her as a bodyguard and later falls in love with her.
Strong Girl Bong Soon
Source: JTBC
The story revolves around a mermaid in the Joseon dynasty waiting for her love for years to get resurrected. In modern-day Seoul, she finds the man she was looking for who happens to be a conman.
The Legend of the Blue Sea
Source: SBS
The story tells us about an alien man who has been on Earth for 400 years, how he falls in love with a celebrity in the modern day.
My Love from the Star
Source: SBS
The story revolves around Hotel del Luna and its CEO, who has been stuck on earth for centuries because of past mistakes. The hotel has ghosts as customers.
Hotel del Luna
Source: tvN
The series is about a mighty warrior who was gifted with immortality by the gods. He searches for his bride to get rid of the curse that has been with him for centuries and end his pain.
Goblin
Source: tvN