Top 10 superpower based K-dramas
Pratyusha Dash
Image Credits- tvN
He Is Psychometric
A man with the ability to read minds upon physical contact joins forces with his foster guardian, a prosecutor, to combat crime using his unique gift for the greater good
Bong Soon, gifted with extraordinary strength, becomes the bodyguard of Min Hyuk, who falls for her. She becomes torn between him and her childhood crush, Guk Doo
Image Credits- JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A high school student gains the power to read memories through touch and becomes a detective, using his gift to solve crimes
Image Credits- tvN
Memorist
Two strangers meet and join forces to capture the mysterious Barcode Killer, known for leaving barcodes on all victims and threatening further attacks
Image Credits- SBS
A Girl Who Sees Smells
A band of supernaturally gifted teenagers clashes with strong governments worldwide, wielding their extraordinary abilities in a battle for survival
Image Credits- Disney+
Moving
Three individuals gifted with precognition unite forces to avoid calamities and dismantle a corrupt lawyer's schemes
Image Credits- SBS
While You Were Sleeping
Demon hunters disguise themselves as noodle shop workers to ensnare evil spirits seeking eternal life
The Uncanny Counter
Image Credits- OCN
A school nurse, gifted with the ability to see monsters invisible to others, must shield high school students from these supernatural threats
Image Credits- Netflix
The School Nurse Files
Yoo So Joon, CEO of a real estate firm, time-travels whenever he rides the subway. Faced with a premonition of his death, he weds a photographer in a bid to change his fate
Tomorrow, With You
Image Credits- tvN
Click Here
Two high school students with contrasting personalities unite to combat the forces of darkness endangering their school
The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim
Image Credits- Kakao TV