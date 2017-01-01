Top 10 suspense K-drama thrillers
A married couple's seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when the husband's infidelity is exposed
Image: JTBC
The World of the Married (2020)
A prosecutor and a police detective team up to investigate a murder case that involves a high-ranking government official
Image: tvN.
Stranger (2017)
A police officer from the present and a detective from the past use a walkie-talkie to communicate and solve crimes
Image: tvN.
Signal (2016)
A group of friends are kidnapped by a religious cult and must find a way to escape
Image: OCN.
Save Me (2017)
A police officer with superhuman hearing abilities tracks down criminals before they can commit their crimes
Image: OCN.
Voice (2017)
A detective from the present is transported back in time to 1986, where he must solve a murder case
Image: OCN.
Tunnel (2017)
A priest, a police officer, and a shaman team up to investigate a series of mysterious exorcisms
Image: OCN.
The Guest (2018)
A crown prince must uncover the truth behind a mysterious plague that is turning people into zombies
Image: Netflix.
Kingdom (2019)
A young man who moves into a new apartment building finds himself trapped with a group of other residents when a zombie apocalypse breaks out
Image: Netflix.
Sweet Home (2020)
Image: tvN
Flower of Evil