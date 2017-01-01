Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 22, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 suspense K-drama thrillers

A married couple's seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when the husband's infidelity is exposed

Image: JTBC

The World of the Married (2020)

A prosecutor and a police detective team up to investigate a murder case that involves a high-ranking government official

Image:  tvN.

Stranger (2017)

A police officer from the present and a detective from the past use a walkie-talkie to communicate and solve crimes

Image:  tvN.

Signal (2016)

A group of friends are kidnapped by a religious cult and must find a way to escape

Image:  OCN.

Save Me (2017)

A police officer with superhuman hearing abilities tracks down criminals before they can commit their crimes

Image:  OCN.

Voice (2017)

A detective from the present is transported back in time to 1986, where he must solve a murder case

Image:  OCN.

Tunnel (2017)

A priest, a police officer, and a shaman team up to investigate a series of mysterious exorcisms

Image:  OCN.

The Guest (2018)

A crown prince must uncover the truth behind a mysterious plague that is turning people into zombies

Image:  Netflix.

Kingdom (2019)

A young man who moves into a new apartment building finds himself trapped with a group of other residents when a zombie apocalypse breaks out

Image:  Netflix.

Sweet Home (2020)

It is a gripping suspense thriller K-drama that unfolds a complex tale of deceit and psychological intrigue. As secrets unravel, the series keeps viewers on the edge

Image: tvN

Flower of Evil

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here