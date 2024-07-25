Heading 3
Top 10 tallest active NBA players
Playing for the Houston Rockets, Boban stands at an impressive 7’4”, making him one of the tallest players in the NBA
Boban Marjanovic
Image Credits: Getty
Standing 7’4” tall, Victor plays for the San Antonio Spurs and is known for his exceptional height and skills
Victor Wembanyama
Image Credits: Getty
Standing at 7'4", Zach is a key player for the Memphis Grizzlies, bringing significant height and presence to the court
Zach Edey
Image Credits: Getty
Bol Bol, at 7’3”, plays for the Phoenix Suns. His height and versatile play style make him a unique asset to the team
Bol Bol
Image Credits: Getty
Kristaps, standing 7’2”, plays for the Boston Celtics and is known for his impressive defensive abilities
Kristaps Porzingis
Image Credits: Getty
At 7’2”, Moses plays for the Portland Trail Blazers, making his height and defensive skills an asset to the team
Image Credits: Getty
Moses Brown
Rudy, standing 7’1”, plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves and is known for his shot-blocking skills
Image Credits: Getty
Rudy Gobert
Standing at 7’1”, Brook is one of the best players of the Milwaukee Bucks, known for his height and expert skills
Brook Lopez
Image Credits: Getty
Jay, at 7’1”, plays for the Denver Nuggets. His height and shot-blocking ability make him an outstanding player
Jay Huff
Image Credits: Getty
Dereck, standing 7’1”, plays for the Dallas Mavericks and is known for his athleticism and defensive skills
Dereck Lively
Image Credits: Getty
