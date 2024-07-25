Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

 Sports

july 25, 2024

Top 10 tallest active NBA players

Playing for the Houston Rockets, Boban stands at an impressive 7’4”, making him one of the tallest players in the NBA

Boban Marjanovic

Image Credits: Getty 

Standing 7’4” tall, Victor plays for the San Antonio Spurs and is known for his exceptional height and skills

 Victor Wembanyama

Image Credits: Getty 

Standing at 7'4", Zach is a key player for the Memphis Grizzlies, bringing significant height and presence to the court

Zach Edey

Image Credits: Getty 

Bol Bol, at 7’3”, plays for the Phoenix Suns. His height and versatile play style make him a unique asset to the team

 Bol Bol

Image Credits: Getty 

Kristaps, standing 7’2”, plays for the Boston Celtics and is known for his impressive defensive abilities

Kristaps Porzingis

Image Credits: Getty 

At 7’2”, Moses plays for the Portland Trail Blazers, making his height and defensive skills an asset to the team

Image Credits: Getty 

 Moses Brown

Rudy, standing 7’1”, plays for the  Minnesota Timberwolves and is known for his shot-blocking skills

Image Credits: Getty 

Rudy Gobert

Standing at 7’1”, Brook is one of the best players of the Milwaukee Bucks, known for his height and expert skills

 Brook Lopez

Image Credits: Getty 

Jay, at 7’1”, plays for the Denver Nuggets. His height and shot-blocking ability make him an outstanding player

Jay Huff

Image Credits: Getty 

Dereck, standing 7’1”, plays for the  Dallas Mavericks and is known for his athleticism and defensive skills

Dereck Lively

Image Credits: Getty 

