Top 10 tallest female K-pop idols
Height: 178.5 cm (5'10")
A former member of the disbanded K-pop group O21, Lina is known for her powerful vocals and her towering height
Image: FNC Media
Lina (O21, former)
Height: 178 cm (5'10")
Another former member of O21, Weiyang is a talented rapper and dancer. She is also known for her unique fashion sense
Image: FNC Media
Height: 177.5 cm (5'10")
The leader and main rapper of PRISM, Dakyung is known for her charisma and her powerful stage presence
Image: LCH Entertainment
Dakyung (PRISM)
Height: 177 cm (5'10")
The main vocalist and visual of Nature, Uchae is known for her sweet vocals and her stunning beauty
Image: n.CH Entertainment
Uchae (Nature)
Height: 174 cm (5'8 1/2")
The lead rapper and main dancer of EVERGLOW, Aisha is known for her powerful rap skills and her energetic performances
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
Aisha (EVERGLOW)
Height: 173.5 cm (5'8 1/2")
The lead vocalist and lead dancer of Cherry Bullet, May is known for her powerful vocals and her graceful dancing
Image: FNC Entertainment
May (Cherry Bullet)
Height: 173 cm (5'8")
The main vocalist and center of IVE, Wonyoung is known for her stunning visuals and her elegant stage presence
Image: Starship Entertainment
Wonyoung (IVE)
Height: 173 cm (5'8")
The main rapper and main dancer of Weki Meki, Doyeon is known for her powerful rap skills and her energetic performances
Image: Fantagio
Kim Doyeon (Weki Meki)
Height: 175 cm (5'9")
The lead rapper and lead dancer of Dal Shabet, Subin is known for her powerful rap skills and her energetic performances
Image: Happy Face Entertainment
Lee Subin (Dal Shabet)
Image: Star Empire Entertainment.
Height: 176 cm (5'11")
A former member of the disbanded K-pop group 9MUSES, Lee Sem is known for her powerful vocals and her elegant stage presence
Lee Sem (9MUSES, former)