september 23 2023

Top 10 tallest female K-pop idols

Height: 178.5 cm (5'10")
A former member of the disbanded K-pop group O21, Lina is known for her powerful vocals and her towering height

Image: FNC Media

Lina (O21, former)

Height: 178 cm (5'10")
Another former member of O21, Weiyang is a talented rapper and dancer. She is also known for her unique fashion sense

Image: FNC Media

Weiyang (O21, former)

Height: 177.5 cm (5'10")
The leader and main rapper of PRISM, Dakyung is known for her charisma and her powerful stage presence

Image: LCH Entertainment

Dakyung (PRISM)

Height: 177 cm (5'10")
The main vocalist and visual of Nature, Uchae is known for her sweet vocals and her stunning beauty

Image: n.CH Entertainment

Uchae (Nature)

Height: 174 cm (5'8 1/2")
The lead rapper and main dancer of EVERGLOW, Aisha is known for her powerful rap skills and her energetic performances

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

Aisha (EVERGLOW)

Height: 173.5 cm (5'8 1/2")
The lead vocalist and lead dancer of Cherry Bullet, May is known for her powerful vocals and her graceful dancing

Image: FNC Entertainment

May (Cherry Bullet)

Height: 173 cm (5'8")
The main vocalist and center of IVE, Wonyoung is known for her stunning visuals and her elegant stage presence

Image: Starship Entertainment

Wonyoung (IVE)

Height: 173 cm (5'8")
The main rapper and main dancer of Weki Meki, Doyeon is known for her powerful rap skills and her energetic performances

Image: Fantagio 

Kim Doyeon (Weki Meki)

Height: 175 cm (5'9")
The lead rapper and lead dancer of Dal Shabet, Subin is known for her powerful rap skills and her energetic performances

Image: Happy Face Entertainment

Lee Subin (Dal Shabet)

Image: Star Empire Entertainment.

Height: 176 cm (5'11")
A former member of the disbanded K-pop group 9MUSES, Lee Sem is known for her powerful vocals and her elegant stage presence

Lee Sem (9MUSES, former)

