Top 10 Tallest K-drama Actors
Tall and dashing, Lee KiWoo shines in "Miraculous Brothers," showcasing his stature and acting prowess. Notable in "Agency," "18 Again," and "My Liberation Notes."
Image: Lee KiWoo’s Instagram
Lee KiWoo (193cm)
Towering talent Yoon KyunSang impresses with his height and acting in hits like "Rose Mansion" and "Clean With Passion For Now," earning critical acclaim.
Image: Yoon KyunSang ’s Instagram
Yoon KyunSang (192cm)
Rising star RoWoon stands tall in the K-drama scene, captivating audiences in "Extraordinary You," "The King's Affection," and "Destined With You."
Image: RoWoon ’s Instagram
RoWoon (190.5cm)
Versatile actor Kim YoungKwang's multifaceted performances shine in dramas like "The Secret Life of My Secretary," "Somebody," and "Evilive."
Kim YoungKwang (189cm)
Image: Kim YoungKwang’s Instagram
Model-turned-actor Byeon WooSeok wins hearts worldwide with roles in "Record of Youth," "Flower Crew," and the current series "Strong Girl NamSoon."
Byeon WooSeok (189cm)
Image: Byeon WooSeok’s Instagram
Kim HyunJin (189cm)
Image: Kim HyunJin’s Instagram
Kim HyunJin, known for "Cheer Up," charms fans with his height and acting prowess, making him a standout in the K-drama scene.
Lee TaeHwan's charming smile complements his towering height. From "Come Back Mister" to "Secret Royal Inspector," he captivates audiences with his versatile roles.
Lee TaeHwan (188.8cm)
Image: Lee TaeHwan’s Instagram
Hallyu star Kim WooBin, known for "Our Blues" and "Black Knight," captivates with talent and looks, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his future projects.
Kim WooBin (188cm)
Image: Kim WooBin’s Instagram
Heartthrob Song Kang, standing at 185cm, leaves a lasting impression with his roles. A rising star known for his charisma in various K-dramas.
Song Kang (185cm)
Image: Song Kan’s Instagram
Elegant and talented, Kim Jae Wook at 183cm is a standout in the K-drama realm, captivating audiences with his performances and striking presence.
Kim Jae Wook (183cm)
Image: Kim Jae Wook’s Instagram