Pujya Doss

september 20, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 tallest K-pop idols 

Junghyun may be young, but he’s a rising star in K-pop. Standing tall at 6’4.7″, he’s certainly hard to miss on stage

IMAGE: ZUROCKS Entertainment

2Z’s Junghyun – 195 cm (6 ft 4 inch) 

Uiyeon is the tallest K-pop male idol among all of the other ones. It is found that he has a height of 192 cm. He was born in 1996. He belongs to the GreatGuys group

Image: DNA Entertainment.

Uiyeon – 192 cm (6 ft 4 Inch)

Rowoon, who stands at 192 cm, is another of the city’s tallest male K-pop idols. He was also born in 1996. He was a part of boy group SF9

Rowoon – 192 CM (6 ft 4 Inch)

Image: FNC Entertainment.

Taewoo is also counted among the tallest male K-pop idols, with a height of 190 cm. He belongs to the G.O.D. group

Image: SidusHQ.

Taewoo – 190 cm (6 ft 3 inch)

Hwalchan is another of the tallest K-pop stars who has a height of 190cm. He also belongs to the GreatGuys group. His year of birth is 1996

Hwalchan – 190 cm (6 ft 3 inch)

Image: DNA Entertainment.

Seoham –190 cm (6 ft 3 inch)

Image: 220 Entertainment.

Seoham also has a height of 190 cm and belongs to the KNK group. He was born in the year 1993. He has a good number of fans, followers, and admirers

Lou has a height of 190 cm and comes from the VAV group. His birth year is 1996

Image: A Team Entertainment.

Lou VAV – 190 cm (6 ft 3 inch)

Se-Ung is another tallest Kpop male idol, standing at 189 cm. He belongs to the “The Man” group. His birth year is 1994

Image: Stardium.

Cheon Seung Ho – 189 cm (6 ft 3 inch)

You must have heard about Wooseok, who is also the tallest K-pop male idol. He has a height of 188.4 cm and belongs to the K-pop band PENTAGON

Wooseok – 188 cm (6 ft 2 inch)

Image: Cube 

Speaking of the tallest, let’s talk about GreatGuys and their very own Baekgyeol. For those who are not familiar, GreatGuys is a South Korean boy group that debuted in 2017

Image: DNA Entertainment.

Baekgyeol – 187cm (6 ft 1 inch)

