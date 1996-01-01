Top 10 tallest K-pop idols
Junghyun may be young, but he’s a rising star in K-pop. Standing tall at 6’4.7″, he’s certainly hard to miss on stage
IMAGE: ZUROCKS Entertainment
2Z’s Junghyun – 195 cm (6 ft 4 inch)
Uiyeon is the tallest K-pop male idol among all of the other ones. It is found that he has a height of 192 cm. He was born in 1996. He belongs to the GreatGuys group
Image: DNA Entertainment.
Uiyeon – 192 cm (6 ft 4 Inch)
Rowoon, who stands at 192 cm, is another of the city’s tallest male K-pop idols. He was also born in 1996. He was a part of boy group SF9
Rowoon – 192 CM (6 ft 4 Inch)
Image: FNC Entertainment.
Taewoo is also counted among the tallest male K-pop idols, with a height of 190 cm. He belongs to the G.O.D. group
Image: SidusHQ.
Taewoo – 190 cm (6 ft 3 inch)
Hwalchan is another of the tallest K-pop stars who has a height of 190cm. He also belongs to the GreatGuys group. His year of birth is 1996
Hwalchan – 190 cm (6 ft 3 inch)
Image: DNA Entertainment.
Seoham –190 cm (6 ft 3 inch)
Image: 220 Entertainment.
Seoham also has a height of 190 cm and belongs to the KNK group. He was born in the year 1993. He has a good number of fans, followers, and admirers
Lou has a height of 190 cm and comes from the VAV group. His birth year is 1996
Image: A Team Entertainment.
Lou VAV – 190 cm (6 ft 3 inch)
Se-Ung is another tallest Kpop male idol, standing at 189 cm. He belongs to the “The Man” group. His birth year is 1994
Image: Stardium.
Cheon Seung Ho – 189 cm (6 ft 3 inch)
You must have heard about Wooseok, who is also the tallest K-pop male idol. He has a height of 188.4 cm and belongs to the K-pop band PENTAGON
Wooseok – 188 cm (6 ft 2 inch)
Image: Cube
Speaking of the tallest, let’s talk about GreatGuys and their very own Baekgyeol. For those who are not familiar, GreatGuys is a South Korean boy group that debuted in 2017
Image: DNA Entertainment.
Baekgyeol – 187cm (6 ft 1 inch)