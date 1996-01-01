Top 10 Tallest K-pop Idols 2023
Towering at 192 cm, Uiyeon of GreatGuys is the tallest K-pop idol, born in 1996. His extraordinary height earns him a legion of admirers
Uiyeon (192 CM):
Image: DNA Entertainment.
SF9's Rowoon stands tall at 192 cm, born in 1996. His striking height adds to his charm as one of K-pop's tallest male idols
Rowoon (192 CM):
Image: FNC Entertainment.
G.O.D.'s Taewoo stands at 190 cm, contributing to the ranks of the tallest male K-pop idols. His height adds to his commanding presence
Taewoo (190 CM):
Image: SidusHQ.
Another 190 cm giant, Hwalchan of GreatGuys, born in 1996, commands attention with his towering stature. His membership in GreatGuys enhances the group's visual appeal
Hwalchan (190 CM):
Image: DNA Entertainment.
KNK's Seoham, born in 1993, stands tall at 190 cm. His impressive height, coupled with his talent, garners a substantial fan following
Seoham (190 CM):
Image: 220 Entertainment.
A 190 cm presence from the Royal Pirates, James Lee, born in 1988, captivates with his musical prowess and striking stature
James Lee (190 CM):
Image: Apple of the Eye
Lou, hailing from VAV, boasts a height of 190 cm. Born in 1996, his tall and charismatic presence enhances VAV's visual impact
Lou VAV (190 CM):
Image: A team.
At 189 cm, Jung Hyun of 2Z, born in 2002, stands out as one of the youngest and tallest K-pop male idols. His height complements 2Z's dynamic image
Jung Hyun (189 CM):
Image: 2Z Company.
Se-Ung, part of "The Man" group, reaches 189 cm. Born in 1994, his height and talent contribute to the group's commanding stage presence
Cheon Seung Ho (189 CM):
Image: RBW.
Click Here
Topping the charts as the tallest K-pop male idol at 188.4 cm, Wooseok, born in 1998, impresses with his height and musical talent
Wooseok (188 CM):
Image: Cube Entertainment.