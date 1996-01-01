Heading 3

Top 10 Tallest K-pop Idols 2023

Towering at 192 cm, Uiyeon of GreatGuys is the tallest K-pop idol, born in 1996. His extraordinary height earns him a legion of admirers

Uiyeon (192 CM): 

Image: DNA Entertainment.

SF9's Rowoon stands tall at 192 cm, born in 1996. His striking height adds to his charm as one of K-pop's tallest male idols

Rowoon (192 CM): 

Image: FNC Entertainment.

G.O.D.'s Taewoo stands at 190 cm, contributing to the ranks of the tallest male K-pop idols. His height adds to his commanding presence

Taewoo (190 CM): 

Image: SidusHQ.

Another 190 cm giant, Hwalchan of GreatGuys, born in 1996, commands attention with his towering stature. His membership in GreatGuys enhances the group's visual appeal

Hwalchan (190 CM): 

Image: DNA Entertainment.

KNK's Seoham, born in 1993, stands tall at 190 cm. His impressive height, coupled with his talent, garners a substantial fan following

Seoham (190 CM): 

Image: 220 Entertainment.

A 190 cm presence from the Royal Pirates, James Lee, born in 1988, captivates with his musical prowess and striking stature

James Lee (190 CM): 

Image: Apple of the Eye

Lou, hailing from VAV, boasts a height of 190 cm. Born in 1996, his tall and charismatic presence enhances VAV's visual impact

Lou VAV (190 CM): 

Image: A team.

At 189 cm, Jung Hyun of 2Z, born in 2002, stands out as one of the youngest and tallest K-pop male idols. His height complements 2Z's dynamic image

Jung Hyun (189 CM): 

Image: 2Z Company.

Se-Ung, part of "The Man" group, reaches 189 cm. Born in 1994, his height and talent contribute to the group's commanding stage presence

Cheon Seung Ho (189 CM): 

Image: RBW.

Topping the charts as the tallest K-pop male idol at 188.4 cm, Wooseok, born in 1998, impresses with his height and musical talent

Wooseok (188 CM): 

Image: Cube Entertainment.

