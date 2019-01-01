Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

OCTOBER 31, 2023

Top 10 Taylor Swift love song

Considered one of the most celebrated songs of Taylor's career, this title track of her seventh studio album is replenished with some enchanting melodious and heartwarming ballads 

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Lover 

This underrated song from the singer's album Speak Now is about the heart-wrenching moment of encountering a former lover after parting ways 

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram

The Story of Us 

Consisting of some incredible romantic verses, this endearing song is the eleventh track of Swift's eighth studio album Folklore 

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Invisible string 

This classic song which focuses on an unrequited love tale made Tay a sensation overnight

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram

You Belong With Me

The upbeat tempo and wonderful lyrics make this song a perfect romantic dance number

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Paper Rings 

Established on the theme of forbidden love, the mellifluous voice of the singer is quite hard to resist in this single 

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Love story 

The second track from the Grammy winner's sophomore album Fearless has a narrative of missing a past relationship despite being in an ideal one 

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram

That's the way I love you 

Part of Taylor's third studio album Speak Now, this single can make you believe in love on first sight 

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Enchanted 

This beautiful piece will completely leave you mesmerized by its emotional ballads and heartwarming melody

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Call It What You Want 

ENTERTAINMENT 

Released in 2019, this heartfelt track from Swift's seventh studio album Lover sounds like a breath of fresh air 

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Daylight

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here