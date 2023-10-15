Heading 3
Top 10 Taylor Swift songs for fall
Released multiple times in numerous versions, this heart-wrenching track is perfect to vibe in while taking a long drive in this vibrant season
All to well
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
This soulful track from Miss Swift's eighth studio album Folklore represents the untimely end of a love story
August
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
The title track of Taylor's fourth studio album comes across as a perfect blend of pop and folk music to demonstrate feelings with multiple colors
Red
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
Part of Swift's second studio album Fearless, with this heart-warming song, the singer beautifully gave tribute to her mother Andrea
The Best day
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
The last track of the Grammy winner's fourth studio album Red, this song depicts the journey of healing after parting ways with a loved one
Being Again
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
Focused on the narrative of an ill-fated love story, this heartbreaking melody is enough to bring tears to your eyes
Champagne Problems
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
In sorrowful tune, Taylor reflected on the beautiful moments she spent with her late maternal grandmother Marjorie Finlay
Marjorie
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
The second single of Swift's third studio album Speak Now, this melodious song comes as a heartfelt apology to her ex, Taylor Lautner
Back to December
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
Tune into this mellifluous track to get the perfect vibe of fall
Cardigan
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
Released in 2014, this popular title track from the singer's fifth studio album 1989 is the ideal love song to listen to in the fall
Wildest Dream
Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram
