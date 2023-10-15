Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

15 OCTOBER, 2023

Top 10 Taylor Swift songs for fall 

Released multiple times in numerous versions, this heart-wrenching track is perfect to vibe in while taking a long drive in this vibrant season 

All to well

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

This soulful track from Miss Swift's eighth studio album Folklore represents the untimely end of a love story

August 

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

The title track of Taylor's fourth studio album comes across as a perfect blend of pop and folk music to demonstrate feelings with multiple colors 

Red

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Part of Swift's second studio album Fearless, with this heart-warming song, the singer beautifully gave tribute to her mother Andrea

The Best day 

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

The last track of the Grammy winner's fourth studio album Red, this song depicts the journey of healing after parting ways with a loved one

Being Again 

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Focused on the narrative of an ill-fated love story, this heartbreaking melody is enough to bring tears to your eyes

Champagne Problems

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

In sorrowful tune, Taylor reflected on the beautiful moments she spent with her late maternal grandmother Marjorie Finlay 

Marjorie

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

The second single of Swift's third studio album Speak Now, this melodious song comes as a heartfelt apology to her ex, Taylor Lautner

Back to December 

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Tune into this mellifluous track to get the perfect vibe of fall

Cardigan 

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Released in 2014, this popular title track from the singer's fifth studio album 1989 is the ideal love song to listen to in the fall

Wildest Dream

Image: Taylor Swift's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here