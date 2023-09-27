Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
SETEMBER 27, 2023
Top 10 Taylor Swift's heartbreak songs
One of the popular tracks of Swift's hit album 1989, depicts the betrayal of a close friend
Bad Blood
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
This track from Taylor's sixth studio album, Red tells the story of the downfall of a relationship and the hardships of moving on
All Too Well
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
Part of Miss Swift's 2010 album, Speak Now, this song comes as an apology to her ex, Taylor Lautner
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
Back To December
This track of the Grammy winner's 10th studio album, Midnight, beautifully illustrates the conflict between ambition and love
Midnight Rain
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
Red
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
This title track of Swift's 2012 album of the same name, showcases conflicting emotions surrounding a chaotic relationship
Teardrops on my Guitar
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
This beautiful tune released in 2006, is about having heartbreak from a teenage crush
I Knew You Were Trouble
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
Swift alerts her fans to stay away from red flags with this high-pitched energetic tune from her Red album
Released in 2015, this famous single from 1989, portrays the struggle of healing from an old off-romance
Clean
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
This emotional piece from Taylor's album Fearless comes as a wake-up call from the delusional fairy tale romance
White Horse
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
This 2006 single is about cutting away strings from a toxic relationship
Picture to Burn
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
