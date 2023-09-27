Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

SETEMBER 27, 2023

Top 10 Taylor Swift's heartbreak songs

One of the popular tracks of Swift's hit album 1989, depicts the betrayal of a close friend 

Bad Blood

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

This track from Taylor's sixth studio album, Red tells the story of the downfall of a relationship and the hardships of moving on 

All Too Well

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

Part of Miss Swift's 2010 album, Speak Now, this song comes as an apology to her ex, Taylor Lautner

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

Back To December 

This track of the Grammy winner's 10th studio album, Midnight, beautifully illustrates the conflict between ambition and love 

Midnight Rain

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

Red 

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

This title track of Swift's 2012 album of the same name, showcases conflicting emotions surrounding a chaotic relationship

Teardrops on my Guitar 

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

This beautiful tune released in 2006, is about having heartbreak from a teenage crush 

I Knew You Were Trouble

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

Swift alerts her fans to stay away from red flags with this high-pitched energetic tune from her Red album 

Released in 2015, this famous single from 1989, portrays the struggle of healing from an old off-romance

Clean

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

This emotional piece from Taylor's album Fearless comes as a wake-up call from the delusional fairy tale romance

White Horse

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

This 2006 single is about cutting away strings from a toxic relationship 

Picture to Burn

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram

