Top 10 Tearjerker K-dramas
A time-traveling tale of love and tragedy in Goryeo. Brace yourself for heartbreak as a modern woman navigates the complexities of the past
Scarlet Heart Ryeo
A poignant romance between a top actor and a documentary producer, battling illness and past wounds. Prepare for heart-wrenching moments
Uncontrollably Fond
This historical fantasy follows a cursed Gumiho and his tragic love. A saga of love, betrayal, and sacrifice unfolds
Tale of the Nine-Tailed
A touching story of a ghost mother's journey to reunite with her family. Prepare for tears and laughter in this emotional rollercoaster
Hi Bye, Mama!
Childhood sweethearts reunite under heartbreaking circumstances. A story of love, loss, and second chances that will tug at your heartstrings
Angel Eyes
A fantasy romance intertwining gods, demons, and doomed love. A modern-day retelling of a classic tale filled with emotion and tragedy
A Korean Odyssey (Hwayugi)
Past and present collide as former lovers reunite. A tale of love, regret, and the bittersweet journey of finding each other again
When My Love Blooms
A heartbreaking story of childhood trauma and love. As two souls navigate a dark past, prepare for emotional turbulence and powerful performances
Come and Hug Me
Two survivors of a mall collapse find solace in each other. A poignant drama exploring grief, healing, and the beauty of human connection
Just Between Lovers
A fantastical journey of love and sacrifice. Follow the lives of a goblin, a grim reaper, and a young woman in this beautifully tragic tale
Goblin
