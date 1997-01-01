Top 10 Teenage Love
K-dramas
Chronicles friends in the '90s with flash-forwards to a high school reunion. Nostalgic journey through adolescence, blending past and present
Image:tvN
Reply 1997
Explores rural high school life. Captures the essence of teenagehood in the countryside
Image: KBS2
Puberty Medley
Follows three characters navigating high school. Touches on emotions, freedom, and relationships. A relatable coming-of-age tale
Image: JTBC
At Eighteen
High school comedy with a fake boyfriend twist. Engaging plot with humor
Image: Viki
Best Mistake
17-year-old girl battles bullies with a mysterious revenge note. Addresses high school challenges
Image: Disney+
Revenge Note
Palpable love triangle in high school. Adaptation with a Chinese version
Image: Netflix
A Love So Beautiful
Gripping high school drama with a Cinderella twist. Explores love, friendship, and pasts
Image: tvN
True Beauty
Commercially successful drama exploring love in the age of technology
Image: Netflix
Love Alarm
Teen girl discovers abnormalities in her high school life, breaking the fourth wall. Unique narrative
Image: MBC
Extraordinary You
Wealthy friends play dangerous games. A gripping drama with a seductive plot
Image: MBC
Tempted