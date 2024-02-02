Heading 3

FEBRUARY 02, 2024

Top 10 Telugu grosser at Indian Box office 

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is still ruling the chart with 1347 Cr India gross 

Baahubali: The Conclusion

Another Rajamouli directorial took the second spot in the list with 894 Cr gross collection at the Indian box office 

RRR

Prabhas’ latest movie, Salaar, directed by Prasanth Neel, secured the third spot with a 489 Cr gross collection in India 

Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire

Rajamouli is literally ruling the chart with his third movie in the top 10 list with 482 Cr gross at the Indian box office 

Baahubali: The Beginning

Allu Arjun's Pushpa took the fifth spot with 348 Cr gross at the Indian box office 

Pushpa: The Rise

Prabhas’ action drama Saaho earned 339 Cr gross in India and grabbed the sixth position

Saaho

Although it is among the most controversial films of recent times, the movie managed to collect 306 Cr gross at the Indian box office

Adipurush

Allu Arjun's family drama with Trivikram also managed to make it into the top 10 list with a 227 Cr gross collection in India 

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Prasanth Varma's Hanuman is still running at the box office and entered the Top 10 list with more than 207 Cr gross collection in 20 days 

Hanuman

Syeraa Narasimha Reddy

Megastar Chiranjeevi's period drama Syeraa Narasimha Reddy is enjoying the 10th position with a 197 Cr gross collection in India 

