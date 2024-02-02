Heading 3
Top 10 Telugu grosser at Indian Box office
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is still ruling the chart with 1347 Cr India gross
Baahubali: The Conclusion
Another Rajamouli directorial took the second spot in the list with 894 Cr gross collection at the Indian box office
RRR
Prabhas’ latest movie, Salaar, directed by Prasanth Neel, secured the third spot with a 489 Cr gross collection in India
Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire
Rajamouli is literally ruling the chart with his third movie in the top 10 list with 482 Cr gross at the Indian box office
Baahubali: The Beginning
Allu Arjun's Pushpa took the fifth spot with 348 Cr gross at the Indian box office
Pushpa: The Rise
Prabhas’ action drama Saaho earned 339 Cr gross in India and grabbed the sixth position
Saaho
Although it is among the most controversial films of recent times, the movie managed to collect 306 Cr gross at the Indian box office
Adipurush
Allu Arjun's family drama with Trivikram also managed to make it into the top 10 list with a 227 Cr gross collection in India
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Prasanth Varma's Hanuman is still running at the box office and entered the Top 10 list with more than 207 Cr gross collection in 20 days
Hanuman
Syeraa Narasimha Reddy
Megastar Chiranjeevi's period drama Syeraa Narasimha Reddy is enjoying the 10th position with a 197 Cr gross collection in India
