Akshat Sundrani
APR 01, 2022
Top 10 Telugu hits of all time
RRR
Image: IMDb
The S.S. Rajamouli directorial starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR has captured the hearts of viewers and the box office collection seems to rise with every passing day
The 2021 release, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, went on to become a blockbuster at the box office and received widespread critical acclaim
Image: IMDb
Pushpa: The Rise
The Saagar K Chandra directorial action drama film starred Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The film was a box office triumph and earned positive reviews from critics
Bheemla Nayak
Image: IMDb
The Boyapati Srinu directorial starred Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, and Srikanth. The film was a box office triumph, grossing over 200 crore and becoming the second highest-grossing Telugu film of the year
Image: IMDb
Akhanda
Image: IMDb
The 2020 release, starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead.The film was a commercial success and received favourable reviews from critics. Allu Arjun's performance received a lot of praise
Ala Vaikunthappuramuloo
Image: IMDb
The S.S Rajamouli directorial, starring Prabhas in the lead broke all records and went on to become one of the highest grossing films in Indian cinema
Baahubali: The Beginning
Image: IMDb
The sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning was highly awaited and it shattered box office records to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time
Baahubali 2: The conclusion
Image: IMDb
The Anil Ravipudi directorial starred Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayashanti in the key roles. The film was a smash hit at the box office
Sarileru Neekevvaru
Image: IMDb
The 2016 release featured Ram Charan in the titular role. The film received critical acclaim and was a commercial success
Dhruva
Image: IMDb
The 2018 release, directed by Sukumar starred Ram Charan and Samantha in the lead role. The film was a commercial success, collecting a total of 216 crore, making it one of telugu cinema's highest-grossing films
Rangasthalam
Click Here
