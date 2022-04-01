 Entertainment

Top 10 Telugu hits of all time

RRR

Image: IMDb

The S.S. Rajamouli directorial starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR has captured the hearts of viewers and the box office collection seems to rise with every passing day

The 2021 release, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, went on to become a blockbuster at the box office and received widespread critical acclaim

Image: IMDb

Pushpa: The Rise

The Saagar K Chandra directorial action drama film starred Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The film was a box office triumph and earned positive reviews from critics

Bheemla Nayak

Image: IMDb

The Boyapati Srinu directorial starred Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, and Srikanth. The film was a box office triumph, grossing over 200 crore and becoming the second highest-grossing Telugu film of the year

Image: IMDb

Akhanda

Image: IMDb

The 2020 release, starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead.The film was a commercial success and received favourable reviews from critics. Allu Arjun's performance received a lot of praise

Ala Vaikunthappuramuloo

Image: IMDb

The S.S Rajamouli directorial, starring Prabhas in the lead broke all records and went on to become one of the highest grossing films in Indian cinema

Baahubali: The Beginning

 Image: IMDb

The sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning was highly awaited and it shattered box office records to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time

Baahubali 2: The conclusion

Image: IMDb

The Anil Ravipudi directorial starred Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayashanti in the key roles. The film was a smash hit at the box office

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Image: IMDb

The 2016 release featured Ram Charan in the titular role. The film received critical acclaim and was a commercial success

Dhruva

Image: IMDb

The 2018 release, directed by Sukumar starred Ram Charan and Samantha in the lead role. The film was a commercial success, collecting a total of 216 crore, making it one of telugu cinema's highest-grossing films

Rangasthalam

