Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

18 OCTOBER, 2023

Top 10 Telugu movies of 2023

Star director Krishna Vamsi’s film starring Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and Brahmanandam is an emotional family drama that compels the audience to think about the challenges that come with growing old

Rangamarthanda

Image source- krishnavamsiofficial instagram

The film starring Vijay Thalapathy and Rashmika Mandanna revolves around the prodigal son of the business tycoon who agreed to return and take over the charge of the business resulting in rivalry among brothers

Vaarasudu

Image source- rashmika_mandanna instagram

The Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu film is about the conflict between love and families where a son from atheist family falls in love with a daughter of Hindu-leader

Kushi

Image source- thedeverakonda instagram

Kartikeya and Neha Shetty’s film talks about the year 2012 where Bedurulanka and his gang tries to take advantage of villagers beliefs but a boy named Shiva takes the center stage and exposes their true colors

Bedurulanka

Image source- actorkartikeya instagram

The film with Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in lead roles is inspired by an incident in Tamil Nadu. This movie revolves around the relationship challenges faced by two childhood lovers when they interact with new people in college

Baby

Image source- ananddeverakonda instagram

Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John film is a family entertainer which showcases a student's lifelong struggle to pass an exam. He later takes help of his son and his lover

Samajavaragamana

Image source- sreevishnu29 instagram

The film featuring Samuthirakani and Master Dhruvan showcases a father's love for his son who wishes to travel in a plane. This movie takes you on an emotional journey and leave your eye full of tears

Vimanam

Image source- zeestudiossouth instagram

The film starring Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Krithi Shetty focuses on contable Shiva who has to protect a criminal for few hours and he is the main witness of the case

Custody

Image source- chayakkineni instagram

The Allari Naresh  and Mirna Menon film is based on a Shiv Kumar who always brings problems both at work and home but situations turned when he got caught up in a incident where his wife and child gone missing

Ugram

Image source- allari_naresh instagram

The Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon’s well-crafted film is about mysterious death in villages and the chaos continues till the villagers hold one responsible for it

Virupaksha

Image source- jetpanja instagram

