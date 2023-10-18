Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
18 OCTOBER, 2023
Top 10 Telugu movies of 2023
Star director Krishna Vamsi’s film starring Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and Brahmanandam is an emotional family drama that compels the audience to think about the challenges that come with growing old
Rangamarthanda
Image source- krishnavamsiofficial instagram
The film starring Vijay Thalapathy and Rashmika Mandanna revolves around the prodigal son of the business tycoon who agreed to return and take over the charge of the business resulting in rivalry among brothers
Vaarasudu
Image source- rashmika_mandanna instagram
The Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu film is about the conflict between love and families where a son from atheist family falls in love with a daughter of Hindu-leader
Kushi
Image source- thedeverakonda instagram
Kartikeya and Neha Shetty’s film talks about the year 2012 where Bedurulanka and his gang tries to take advantage of villagers beliefs but a boy named Shiva takes the center stage and exposes their true colors
Bedurulanka
Image source- actorkartikeya instagram
The film with Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in lead roles is inspired by an incident in Tamil Nadu. This movie revolves around the relationship challenges faced by two childhood lovers when they interact with new people in college
Baby
Image source- ananddeverakonda instagram
Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John film is a family entertainer which showcases a student's lifelong struggle to pass an exam. He later takes help of his son and his lover
Samajavaragamana
Image source- sreevishnu29 instagram
The film featuring Samuthirakani and Master Dhruvan showcases a father's love for his son who wishes to travel in a plane. This movie takes you on an emotional journey and leave your eye full of tears
Vimanam
Image source- zeestudiossouth instagram
The film starring Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Krithi Shetty focuses on contable Shiva who has to protect a criminal for few hours and he is the main witness of the case
Custody
Image source- chayakkineni instagram
The Allari Naresh and Mirna Menon film is based on a Shiv Kumar who always brings problems both at work and home but situations turned when he got caught up in a incident where his wife and child gone missing
Ugram
Image source- allari_naresh instagram
The Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon’s well-crafted film is about mysterious death in villages and the chaos continues till the villagers hold one responsible for it
Virupaksha
Image source- jetpanja instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.