Top 10 things said by Stray Kids
Don't panic when you encounter tides, follow them
Changbin
Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram
Our duty is to prove who we really are
Han Jisung
Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram
You have to know that being different is not being wrong
Changbin
Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram
It's so funny how I compare myself with others
Hyunjin
Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram
Just because they are ahead doesn't mean they are first, baby
Lee Know
Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram
Us, brainwashed into the same system, they expect perfection - so how can we be different huh?
Bang Chan
Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram
It's alright to go slowly.
Bang Chan
Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram
It's nice acting like an adult, but I don't want to change, even if they say I am immature
Lee Know
Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram