Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 03, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 things said by Stray Kids

Don't panic when you encounter tides, follow them

Changbin

Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram

Our duty is to prove who we really are

Han Jisung

Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram

You have to know that being different is not being wrong

Changbin

Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram

Our duty is to prove who we really are

Han Jisung

Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram

You have to know that being different is not being wrong

Changbin

Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram

It's so funny how I compare myself with others

Hyunjin

Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram

Just because they are ahead doesn't mean they are first, baby

Lee Know

Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram

Us, brainwashed into the same system, they expect perfection - so how can we be different huh?

Bang Chan

Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram

It's alright to go slowly.

Bang Chan

Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram

It's nice acting like an adult, but I don't want to change, even if they say I am immature

Lee Know

Images: Stray Kids’ Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here