Top 10 thirller K-dramas to kickstart 2024
Grabbed immense popularity for the captivating narrative and strong performance this revenge thriller is a must-watch
The Glory
Image Source:Netflix
Set on Jeju Island, the story of three individuals fighting against evil will give you chills
Island
Image Source:TVING
Sequel to the famous series, the theme of vengeance is extremely fascinating in this series
Taxi Driver 2
Image Source:SBS TV
Revolves around the story of a young woman who suddenly regained the memory of her tormented past and thrives to seek revenge
Pandora: Beneath the Paradise
Image Source:tvN
Moving
Image Source:Disney+
The series focused on three high school students with supernatural powers whose lives were turned upside down after a mysterious organization started to capture them one by one
The plotline weaves around some mysterious deaths uncovered by a man and woman with special abilities
Revenant
Image Source:SBS
Once you delve into the story of an ordinary office worker insecure with her looks who becomes a masked internet personality you'll definitely keep stuck in your seats
Mask Girl
Image Source:Netflix
Unveiling the tormenting life of influencers this drama should definitely be on your watchlist
Celebrity
Image Source:Netflix
Witnessing the transition of an innocent High school student of a police academy to a heartless and brutal vigilante is nothing but fascinating
Vigilante
Image Source:Disney+
Starring famous actors like Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon as leads, the monster born of human greed will keep you hooked throughout the series
Gyeongseong Creature
Image Source:Netflix