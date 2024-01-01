Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

DECEMBEr 30, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 thirller K-dramas to kickstart 2024

Grabbed immense popularity for the captivating narrative and strong performance this revenge thriller is a must-watch 

The Glory

 Image Source:Netflix 

Set on Jeju Island, the story of three individuals fighting against evil will give you chills

Island

Image Source:TVING

Sequel to the famous series, the theme of vengeance is extremely fascinating in this series

Taxi Driver 2

Image Source:SBS TV

Revolves around the story of a young woman who suddenly regained the memory of her tormented past and thrives to seek revenge

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise

Image Source:tvN

Moving

Image Source:Disney+

The series focused on three high school students with supernatural powers whose lives were turned upside down after a mysterious organization started to capture them one by one 

The plotline weaves around some mysterious deaths uncovered by a man and woman with special abilities 

Revenant

Image Source:SBS
Once you delve into the story of an ordinary office worker insecure with her looks who becomes a masked internet personality you'll definitely keep stuck in your seats 

Mask Girl

Image Source:Netflix

Unveiling the tormenting life of influencers this drama should definitely be on your watchlist

Celebrity

Image Source:Netflix

Witnessing the transition of an innocent High school student of a police academy to a heartless and brutal vigilante is nothing but fascinating 

Vigilante

Image Source:Disney+

Starring famous actors like Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon as leads, the monster born of human greed will keep you hooked throughout the series 

Gyeongseong Creature

Image Source:Netflix

