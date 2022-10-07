Heading 3

Top 10 Thriller K-dramas to watch

 Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: tvN

Zombies and Korean shows make for a perfect match, and this one starring Han Hyo Joo and Park Hyung Sik is super fun!

Happiness

Image: Netflix

As non-earthly beings come crashing and burning, a cult takes charge and makes it interesting

Hellbound

Image: Netflix

Unless you’re not on the internet, you’ve heard of the famed show with 45.6 billion won and people’s lives at stake

Squid Game

Image: Netflix

A boy moves to a new neighborhood and is thrust into a world of chaos. It returns for 2 more seasons

Sweet Home

Image: tvN

Lee Joon Gi takes charge as this mysterious man under suspicion of his detective wife

Flower of Evil

Image: Netflix

A King has to manage the spread of a deadly plague as evil beings begin to overpower his land

Kingdom

Image: Netflix

Extracurricular

A high school student with a secret business balances love, money and tragedy

Image: OCN

A noodle shop’s workers are demon hunters in disguise with an aim to take down spirits looking for immorality

The Uncanny Counter

Image: OCN

Also known as ‘Hell Is Other People’, it finds a boy living in a strange dormitory with suspicious neighbors

Strangers From Hell

Image: tvN

A man in 2015 and another in 1989 work together to figure out a murder case, using a walkie talkie to communicate

Signal

