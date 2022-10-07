Heading 3
Top 10 Thriller K-dramas to watch
OCT 07, 2022
Image: tvN
Zombies and Korean shows make for a perfect match, and this one starring Han Hyo Joo and Park Hyung Sik is super fun!
Happiness
Image: Netflix
As non-earthly beings come crashing and burning, a cult takes charge and makes it interesting
Hellbound
Image: Netflix
Unless you’re not on the internet, you’ve heard of the famed show with 45.6 billion won and people’s lives at stake
Squid Game
Image: Netflix
A boy moves to a new neighborhood and is thrust into a world of chaos. It returns for 2 more seasons
Sweet Home
Image: tvN
Lee Joon Gi takes charge as this mysterious man under suspicion of his detective wife
Flower of Evil
Image: Netflix
A King has to manage the spread of a deadly plague as evil beings begin to overpower his land
Kingdom
Image: Netflix
Extracurricular
A high school student with a secret business balances love, money and tragedy
Image: OCN
A noodle shop’s workers are demon hunters in disguise with an aim to take down spirits looking for immorality
The Uncanny Counter
Image: OCN
Also known as ‘Hell Is Other People’, it finds a boy living in a strange dormitory with suspicious neighbors
Strangers From Hell
Image: tvN
A man in 2015 and another in 1989 work together to figure out a murder case, using a walkie talkie to communicate
Signal
