Pujya Doss

september 17, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Time Travel K-dramas

A detective communicates with a profiler from the past through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases 

Image: tvN

Signal 

A scholar time-travels to the future and falls in love with an actress playing Queen In-Hyun 

Image: tvN

Queen In-Hyun's Man

A man discovers he can time travel using the subway and tries to change his future by marrying a woman he meets 

Image: tvN

Tomorrow with You 

A news anchor discovers a time-traveling incense burner and attempts to alter his past for a better future 

Nine: Nine Time Travels 

Image: tvN

A modern-day plastic surgeon is transported to the Goryeo Dynasty to save a queen's life and encounters love and adventure 

Faith

Image: SBS 

Rooftop Prince 

Image: SBS

A Joseon-era prince and his entourage time-travel to modern-day Seoul to solve a mystery and find love

A man gets a chance to relive his past and win the heart of his lifelong crush by traveling back in time 

Image: TV Chosun

Operation Proposal 

A detective pursues a serial killer through time as he finds himself in the year 1986 while investigating a case 

Image: OCN

Tunnel 

A modern acupuncturist and a Joseon-era physician swap places through time, leading to comedic and medical adventures 

Live Up to Your Name, Dr Heo 

Image: tvN

A high school student magically travels to the Joseon Dynasty, where she becomes a royal physician's assistant and finds love 

Image: MBC

Splash Splash Love 

