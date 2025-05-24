Heading 3

MAY 17, 2025

Top 10 Tips by Alia Bhatt For Pregnancy Weight Loss


Alia consciously avoided stepping on the scale daily; instead, she checked her weight once every two weeks to avoid unnecessary pressure and allow her body to heal and change naturally

Avoid Checking Your Weight Daily

In the first couple of weeks postpartum, Alia kept her workouts limited to simple breathing exercises and walking

Start Slow and Listen to Your Body

She only increased her workout intensity after 12 weeks, following her doctor’s advice 

Wait for Medical Clearance Before Intense Workouts

Alia maintained clean eating habits throughout her pregnancy and afterward. She increased her calorie intake by just 10% each trimester, following her nutritionist’s guidance

Eat Clean and Maintain Balanced Nutrition

She maintained a six-day-a-week workout routine, carefully adapted to her body’s changing needs and recovery status

Work Out Regularly But Sustainably

Alia debunked rumors of using weight loss shortcuts like Ozempic or surgery, emphasizing that she couldn’t even get a wisdom tooth extracted due to breastfeeding restrictions, let alone undergo any cosmetic procedures

No Drastic or Unnatural Methods

She shared parts of her postpartum fitness journey on Instagram to promote transparency and help counter the harmful “snapback culture” often imposed on new mothers

Document the Journey to Break Stereotypes

Alia made a personal vow never to be harsh on herself after witnessing the miracle of childbirth. She embraced her body’s changes with pride and patience

Don’t Be Hard on Yourself

Her mother-in-law prepared gond ke laddus, a traditional postpartum food, for six weeks, supporting her recovery in a natural, holistic way

Trust Traditional Healing Practices Too

One of the first steps in Alia’s fitness journey was incorporating breathing exercises, which helped improve blood circulation and supported her gradual return to physical activity

Breathing Exercises Improve Blood Flow

