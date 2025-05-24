Top 10 Tips by Alia Bhatt For Pregnancy Weight Loss
Alia consciously avoided stepping on the scale daily; instead, she checked her weight once every two weeks to avoid unnecessary pressure and allow her body to heal and change naturally
Avoid Checking Your Weight Daily
In the first couple of weeks postpartum, Alia kept her workouts limited to simple breathing exercises and walking
Start Slow and Listen to Your Body
She only increased her workout intensity after 12 weeks, following her doctor’s advice
Wait for Medical Clearance Before Intense Workouts
Alia maintained clean eating habits throughout her pregnancy and afterward. She increased her calorie intake by just 10% each trimester, following her nutritionist’s guidance
Eat Clean and Maintain Balanced Nutrition
She maintained a six-day-a-week workout routine, carefully adapted to her body’s changing needs and recovery status
Work Out Regularly But Sustainably
Alia debunked rumors of using weight loss shortcuts like Ozempic or surgery, emphasizing that she couldn’t even get a wisdom tooth extracted due to breastfeeding restrictions, let alone undergo any cosmetic procedures
No Drastic or Unnatural Methods
She shared parts of her postpartum fitness journey on Instagram to promote transparency and help counter the harmful “snapback culture” often imposed on new mothers
Document the Journey to Break Stereotypes
Alia made a personal vow never to be harsh on herself after witnessing the miracle of childbirth. She embraced her body’s changes with pride and patience
Don’t Be Hard on Yourself
Her mother-in-law prepared gond ke laddus, a traditional postpartum food, for six weeks, supporting her recovery in a natural, holistic way
Trust Traditional Healing Practices Too
One of the first steps in Alia’s fitness journey was incorporating breathing exercises, which helped improve blood circulation and supported her gradual return to physical activity