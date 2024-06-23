Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

JUNE 23, 2024

Top 10 tracks from Midnights


In this introspective track, Taylor grapples with her own flaws and personal failures. It waves intricate questions and blurry memories

Anti-Hero

Image: IMDb

It reflects on a relationship where the two were opposites of each other, in which this case is sunshine and midnight rain

Image: IMDb

Midnight Rain

A contemplative piece that deals with long-term musings. Swift’s introspective lyrics evoke a sense of melancholy and nostalgia

Image: IMDb

Maroon

A dreamy and ethereal song that transports listeners to another realm. The lavender hues come alive through Swift’s evocative storytelling

Lavender Haze

Image: Instagram- taylorswift

A mysterious and dreamy track that captures the essence of midnight musings. Swift’s lyrical prowess shines through as she explores hidden facets of emotions

Bejeweled

Image: Instagram- taylorswift

Swift goes electroclash, letting the universe settle scores. She confronts the people from her past, warning them about the consequences of their actions 

Karma

Image: Instagram- taylorswift

The song is about the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery and self-reliance. This track starts subtly but snowballs into one of the album’s most effective crescendos

You’re On Your Own, Kid

Image: Instagram- taylorswift

A gritty anthem by Taylor Swift, where she channels her inner avenger, dons a leather jacket and takes justice into her own hands

Vigilante Shit

Image: IMDb

A collaboration with Lana Del Rey, this song combines their unique styles. The beachy vibes and haunting vocals make it a memorable addition to the album

Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)

Image: IMDb

Labyrinth

Image: IMDb

The title itself suggests a complex journey, and this track lives up to it. It weaves intricate melodies and thought-provoking themes

