Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
JUNE 23, 2024
Top 10 tracks from Midnights
In this introspective track, Taylor grapples with her own flaws and personal failures. It waves intricate questions and blurry memories
Anti-Hero
Image: IMDb
It reflects on a relationship where the two were opposites of each other, in which this case is sunshine and midnight rain
Image: IMDb
Midnight Rain
A contemplative piece that deals with long-term musings. Swift’s introspective lyrics evoke a sense of melancholy and nostalgia
Image: IMDb
Maroon
A dreamy and ethereal song that transports listeners to another realm. The lavender hues come alive through Swift’s evocative storytelling
Lavender Haze
Image: Instagram- taylorswift
A mysterious and dreamy track that captures the essence of midnight musings. Swift’s lyrical prowess shines through as she explores hidden facets of emotions
Bejeweled
Image: Instagram- taylorswift
Swift goes electroclash, letting the universe settle scores. She confronts the people from her past, warning them about the consequences of their actions
Karma
Image: Instagram- taylorswift
The song is about the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery and self-reliance. This track starts subtly but snowballs into one of the album’s most effective crescendos
You’re On Your Own, Kid
Image: Instagram- taylorswift
A gritty anthem by Taylor Swift, where she channels her inner avenger, dons a leather jacket and takes justice into her own hands
Vigilante Shit
Image: IMDb
A collaboration with Lana Del Rey, this song combines their unique styles. The beachy vibes and haunting vocals make it a memorable addition to the album
Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)
Image: IMDb
Labyrinth
Image: IMDb
The title itself suggests a complex journey, and this track lives up to it. It weaves intricate melodies and thought-provoking themes
