Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 02, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Traditional Korean Games You Need to Try

A board game played with wooden sticks and tokens. Players take turns throwing the sticks to move their tokens around the board, aiming to reach the finish line first. 

Image: Pexels

Yut Nori 

A traditional form of wrestling where the goal is to trip or throw your opponent to the ground. 

Image: Pexels

Ssireum 

Kicking a feathered shuttlecock (similar to badminton) with your feet to keep it in the air as long as possible, similar to hacky sack. 

Image: Pexels

Jegichagi 

Seesawing on a long wooden plank balanced on a fulcrum. 

Image: Pexels

Neolttwigi

Throwing arrows made of sticks or reeds at a target, traditionally played by Korean royalty. 

Image: Pexels

Tuho 

A strategic board game played with black and white stones similar to Go. 

Image: Pexels

Gonu 

Throwing and catching small, colorful pebbles in various patterns and combinations. 

Image: Pexels

Gonggi 

A traditional Korean martial art that emphasizes kicking and jumping techniques.

Image: Pexels

Taekgyeon 

Kicking a small sandbag with your feet and trying to land it in a designated area.

Image: Pexels

Yut Gae

Flying beautifully decorated kites of various shapes and sizes, a popular activity during spring and summer. 

Image: Pexels

Kite Flying

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here