Top 10 Traditional Korean Games You Need to Try
A board game played with wooden sticks and tokens. Players take turns throwing the sticks to move their tokens around the board, aiming to reach the finish line first.
Yut Nori
A traditional form of wrestling where the goal is to trip or throw your opponent to the ground.
Ssireum
Kicking a feathered shuttlecock (similar to badminton) with your feet to keep it in the air as long as possible, similar to hacky sack.
Jegichagi
Seesawing on a long wooden plank balanced on a fulcrum.
Neolttwigi
Throwing arrows made of sticks or reeds at a target, traditionally played by Korean royalty.
Tuho
A strategic board game played with black and white stones similar to Go.
Gonu
Throwing and catching small, colorful pebbles in various patterns and combinations.
Gonggi
A traditional Korean martial art that emphasizes kicking and jumping techniques.
Taekgyeon
Kicking a small sandbag with your feet and trying to land it in a designated area.
Yut Gae
Flying beautifully decorated kites of various shapes and sizes, a popular activity during spring and summer.
Kite Flying