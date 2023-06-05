Heading 3

 Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

JUNE 05, 2023

Top 10 trending TV shows

The show starring Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan as Katha and Viaan is ruling the charts and audience's heart

Katha Ankahee

Image : Aditi Sharma’s Instagram

Image : Neil Bhatt’s Instagram

The show stuns with it unexpected twists and feisty love story among the characters of Virat and Sai

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Image : Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram

The circles of life take Rishi and Lakshmi through different situations which has kept the audience glued

Bhagya Lakshmi

Image : Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram

The third season has gone on air and is being loved by the audience

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Image : Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram

The new concept of women rights highlighted in the show has stole everyone's attention starring Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa

Image : Vivian Dsena;s Instagram

Vivian D'sena's entry has astonished the audience as the show has kept everyone hooked

Udaariyaan

Image : Shraddha Arya’s Instagram

The show took a drastic turn with new faces introduced and a time lapse

Kundali Bhagya

Image : Krishna Kaul’s Instagram

The show known for the chemistry of Abhi and Pragya has a new generation and complex love story

Kumkum Bhagya

Video : Harshad Chopda’s Instagram

The show which initially had Hina Khan as the lead has passed through time lapse and various generations starring Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod and Jay Soni now

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Image : Dilip Joshi’s Instagram

The show has been caught among various controversies by its previous actors and current episodes have not been much interesting

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here