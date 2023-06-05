JUNE 05, 2023
Top 10 trending TV shows
The show starring Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan as Katha and Viaan is ruling the charts and audience's heart
Katha Ankahee
Image : Aditi Sharma’s Instagram
Image : Neil Bhatt’s Instagram
The show stuns with it unexpected twists and feisty love story among the characters of Virat and Sai
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Image : Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram
The circles of life take Rishi and Lakshmi through different situations which has kept the audience glued
Bhagya Lakshmi
Image : Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram
The third season has gone on air and is being loved by the audience
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
Image : Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram
The new concept of women rights highlighted in the show has stole everyone's attention starring Rupali Ganguly
Anupamaa
Image : Vivian Dsena;s Instagram
Vivian D'sena's entry has astonished the audience as the show has kept everyone hooked
Udaariyaan
Image : Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
The show took a drastic turn with new faces introduced and a time lapse
Kundali Bhagya
Image : Krishna Kaul’s Instagram
The show known for the chemistry of Abhi and Pragya has a new generation and complex love story
Kumkum Bhagya
Video : Harshad Chopda’s Instagram
The show which initially had Hina Khan as the lead has passed through time lapse and various generations starring Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod and Jay Soni now
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Image : Dilip Joshi’s Instagram
The show has been caught among various controversies by its previous actors and current episodes have not been much interesting
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
