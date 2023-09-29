Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
september 29, 2023
Top 10 Trevor Noah quotes
"Don’t fight the system, mock the system"
#1
Image: Trevor Noah's Instagram
"If you laugh with somebody, then you know you share something"
#2
Image: Trevor Noah's Instagram
"Don't cry about your past. Life is full of pain. Let the pain sharpen you. But don't hold on to it. Don't be bitter”
Image: Trevor Noah's Instagram
#3
"Language, even more than color, defines who you are to people"
#4
Image: Trevor Noah's Instagram
#5
Image: Trevor Noah's Instagram
"In life only three things are certain: death, Adobe updates and taxes"
#6
Image: Trevor Noah's Instagram
"Love, unfortunately, sometimes gives you the ability to forgive somebody and blind yourself to the truth"
#7
Image: Trevor Noah's Instagram
"Being chosen is the greatest gift you can give to another human being"
"We spend so much time being afraid of failure, afraid of rejection. But regret is the thing we should fear most"
#8
Image: Trevor Noah's Instagram
"Comedy is a great tool. We are trying to find ways to use humor to enlighten people without preaching to them"
#9
Image: Trevor Noah's Instagram
"Failure is an answer. Rejection is an answer. Regret is an eternal question you will never have the answer to"
#10
Image: Trevor Noah's Instagram
