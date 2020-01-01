Heading 3

Top 10 tunes of K-pop girl group aespa

The song is about the journey to a place called Kwangya to find the Black Mamba that interfered with the connection between aespa and æ aespa (aespa's avatars) and caused the world to fall into chaos

Images: SM Entertainment

Next Level

This song was released in 2021 and is the lead single from their first extended play (EP) Savage. The song is about the strength and power of aespa as they navigate the world of Kwangya

Images: SM Entertainment

Savage

This song was released in 2022 and is the lead single from their second EP Girls. The song is about the confidence and self-love of aespa as they embrace their true selves

Images: SM Entertainment

 Girls

This song was released in 2020 and is the debut single of aespa. The song is about the dangers of the Black Mamba and the importance of aespa fighting against it to protect the world

Images: SM Entertainment

Black Mamba

This song was released in 2021 and is a B-side from their EP Savage. The song is about the illusions that people create in their minds and the importance of breaking free from them

Images: SM Entertainment

Illusion

This song was released in 2021 and is a Christmas carol. The song is about the joy of the holiday season and the importance of spending time with loved ones

Images: SM Entertainment

Winter Wonderland

This song was released in 2022 as a collaboration with Blackpink. The song is about the power of love and the importance of working together to overcome challenges

My Universe

Images: SM Entertainment

This song was released in 2020 and is a B-side from their EP Savage. The song is about the importance of living life to the fullest and not taking it for granted

Images: SM Entertainment

Life's Too Short

This song was released in 2020 and is a B-side from their EP Black Mamba. The song is about the dreams that people have and the importance of never giving up on them

Lucid Dream

Images: SM Entertainment

This song was released in 2022 and is a B-side from their EP Girls. The song is about the love between aespa and their fans and the importance of always being there for each other

Images: SM Entertainment

Forever

