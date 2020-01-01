Top 10 tunes of K-pop girl group aespa
The song is about the journey to a place called Kwangya to find the Black Mamba that interfered with the connection between aespa and æ aespa (aespa's avatars) and caused the world to fall into chaos
Images: SM Entertainment
Next Level
This song was released in 2021 and is the lead single from their first extended play (EP) Savage. The song is about the strength and power of aespa as they navigate the world of Kwangya
Images: SM Entertainment
Savage
This song was released in 2022 and is the lead single from their second EP Girls. The song is about the confidence and self-love of aespa as they embrace their true selves
Images: SM Entertainment
Girls
This song was released in 2020 and is the debut single of aespa. The song is about the dangers of the Black Mamba and the importance of aespa fighting against it to protect the world
Images: SM Entertainment
Black Mamba
This song was released in 2021 and is a B-side from their EP Savage. The song is about the illusions that people create in their minds and the importance of breaking free from them
Images: SM Entertainment
Illusion
This song was released in 2021 and is a Christmas carol. The song is about the joy of the holiday season and the importance of spending time with loved ones
Images: SM Entertainment
Winter Wonderland
This song was released in 2022 as a collaboration with Blackpink. The song is about the power of love and the importance of working together to overcome challenges
My Universe
Images: SM Entertainment
This song was released in 2020 and is a B-side from their EP Savage. The song is about the importance of living life to the fullest and not taking it for granted
Images: SM Entertainment
Life's Too Short
This song was released in 2020 and is a B-side from their EP Black Mamba. The song is about the dreams that people have and the importance of never giving up on them
Lucid Dream
Images: SM Entertainment
This song was released in 2022 and is a B-side from their EP Girls. The song is about the love between aespa and their fans and the importance of always being there for each other
Images: SM Entertainment
Forever