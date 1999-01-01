Also known as ‘Guardian’, it follows the story of Kim Shin, an immortal cursed by the gods, who meets Ji Eun Tak, his supposed bride, and has her pull out a sword that’s piercing his body
Goblin
Source: tvN
A police officer and profiler team up with Detective Lee Jae Han from the past via a walkie-talkie to solve a string of murders, including a kidnapping case Hae Young witnessed 15 years ago
Signal
Source: tvN
Yoon Se Ri's paragliding trip goes awry, landing her in North Korea. She falls in love with an army officer who helps her return to South Korea, despite the ongoing conflict between their countries
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN
It centres around the lives of doctors, nurses, and patients at Yulje Medical Center, with a particular focus on five close friends who have been together since starting medical school in 1999
Hospital Playlist
Source: tvN
The drama follows the lives of 5 families living on the same street in a neighbourhood. It is a nostalgic look back at the year 1988
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
A young boy from a servant family travels to the US during the 1871 Shinmiyangyo and returns as a marine officer. He falls in love with an aristocrat's daughter and uncovers a plot by foreign forces
Mr. Sunshine
Source: tvN
A baseball player lands in jail for assault after saving his sister, and the show explores his experiences behind bars. It depicts the lives of convicts and duty officers working in correctional facilities
Prison Playbook
Source: tvN
It follows a community health worker living with his autistic brother and a popular writer with an antisocial personality disorder. Together, they find solace in each other and navigate their personal journeys
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
Source: tvN
Set in a fictional country called Daeho, Jang Wook of the noble Jang family meets Mu Deok, an elite warrior trapped within a physically weak body. She becomes his servant and secretly teaches him how to fight
Alchemy of Souls
Source: tvN
It follows three middle-aged brothers, who endure the weight of their lives, and a strong, cold woman, who has been living a hard life of her own, as they come together to heal each other’s scars
My Mister
Source: tvN
