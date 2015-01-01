Top 10 tvN K-dramas of all time
Set on Jeju Island, this omnibus drama follows the separate stories of several village residents, exploring their lives, relationships, and personal struggles
Our Blues (2022)
An Italian mafia lawyer returns to Korea to recover hidden gold and ends up fighting against a corrupt conglomerate while forming unexpected alliances
Vincenzo (2021)
A spirited queen tries to transform her troublemaker sons into proper princes through education and personal growth, navigating the complexities of motherhood and royal life
Under the Queen’s Umbrella (2022)
A retired national athlete who owns a banchan shop seeks a tutor for her daughter, leading to a bittersweet romance with a top hagwon instructor
Crash Course in Romance (2023)
A modern-day chef’s spirit gets trapped in the body of a Joseon-era queen, leading to comedic and dramatic situations as he navigates royal court life
Mr. Queen (2020)
A young boy who escapes to the U.S. during the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident returns to Korea as a Marine Corps officer and falls in love with a noblewoman
Mr. Sunshine (2018)
An immortal goblin seeks a bride to end his cursed life, forming a deep bond with a high school girl who can see ghosts
Goblin (2016)
A nostalgic look at the lives of five families living in the same neighborhood in 1988, focusing on their friendships, love, and everyday struggles
Reply 1988 (2015)
A South Korean chaebol heiress crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer who helps her return home
Crash Landing on You (2019)
A chaebol heiress and her lawyer husband face a marital crisis, navigating complex emotions and rekindling their love amidst personal and professional challenges
Queen of Tears (2024)
