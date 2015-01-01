Heading 3

june 14, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 tvN K-dramas of all time

Pujya Doss

Set on Jeju Island, this omnibus drama follows the separate stories of several village residents, exploring their lives, relationships, and personal struggles

Image:  tvN

Our Blues (2022)

An Italian mafia lawyer returns to Korea to recover hidden gold and ends up fighting against a corrupt conglomerate while forming unexpected alliances

Image:  tvN

Vincenzo (2021)

A spirited queen tries to transform her troublemaker sons into proper princes through education and personal growth, navigating the complexities of motherhood and royal life

Under the Queen’s Umbrella (2022)

Image:  tvN

A retired national athlete who owns a banchan shop seeks a tutor for her daughter, leading to a bittersweet romance with a top hagwon instructor

Image:  tvN

Crash Course in Romance (2023)

A modern-day chef’s spirit gets trapped in the body of a Joseon-era queen, leading to comedic and dramatic situations as he navigates royal court life

Mr. Queen (2020)

Image:  tvN

A young boy who escapes to the U.S. during the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident returns to Korea as a Marine Corps officer and falls in love with a noblewoman

Mr. Sunshine (2018)

Image:  tvN

An immortal goblin seeks a bride to end his cursed life, forming a deep bond with a high school girl who can see ghosts

Goblin (2016)

Image:  tvN

A nostalgic look at the lives of five families living in the same neighborhood in 1988, focusing on their friendships, love, and everyday struggles

Reply 1988 (2015)

Image:  tvN

A South Korean chaebol heiress crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer who helps her return home

Crash Landing on You (2019)

Image:  tvN

A chaebol heiress and her lawyer husband face a marital crisis, navigating complex emotions and rekindling their love amidst personal and professional challenges

Queen of Tears (2024)

Image:  tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here