Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 23, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 TWICE’s songs you can’t miss

An energetic and catchy anthem that instantly boosts your mood and makes you want to dance along

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up: 

A fun and quirky song with an unforgettable chorus that captures the playful spirit of TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment

TT: 

A bubbly and upbeat track that celebrates self-love and happiness, perfect for brightening your day

Likey: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A stylish and sophisticated song with a catchy hook and stunning visuals that showcase TWICE's mature side

Fancy: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A heartfelt and uplifting song that reminds you of your worth and the importance of feeling loved

Feel Special: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A sweet and curious track that explores the excitement and wonder of discovering love for the first time

What is Love?:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A lively and tropical song perfect for summer, filled with joyful beats and party vibes

Dance the Night Away: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A confident and assertive song that encourages you to make bold choices and stand by them

YES or YES: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A cute and upbeat track with an infectious chorus that makes your heart flutter with joy

Heart Shaker: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A powerful and dynamic song with retro vibes, showcasing TWICE's growth and versatility

I Can't Stop Me: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here