Top 10 TWICE’s songs you can’t miss
An energetic and catchy anthem that instantly boosts your mood and makes you want to dance along
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up:
A fun and quirky song with an unforgettable chorus that captures the playful spirit of TWICE
TT:
A bubbly and upbeat track that celebrates self-love and happiness, perfect for brightening your day
Likey:
A stylish and sophisticated song with a catchy hook and stunning visuals that showcase TWICE's mature side
Fancy:
A heartfelt and uplifting song that reminds you of your worth and the importance of feeling loved
Feel Special:
A sweet and curious track that explores the excitement and wonder of discovering love for the first time
What is Love?:
A lively and tropical song perfect for summer, filled with joyful beats and party vibes
Dance the Night Away:
A confident and assertive song that encourages you to make bold choices and stand by them
YES or YES:
A cute and upbeat track with an infectious chorus that makes your heart flutter with joy
Heart Shaker:
A powerful and dynamic song with retro vibes, showcasing TWICE's growth and versatility
I Can't Stop Me:
